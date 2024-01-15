en English
Automotive

Hyundai Offers Cash Bonuses to Boost EV Sales Amid Legislative Challenges

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
Hyundai Offers Cash Bonuses to Boost EV Sales Amid Legislative Challenges

In a strategic response to the legislative environment in the United States, Hyundai Motor Co. has announced cash bonuses of up to $7,500 for buyers of its electric vehicles (EVs). This move is designed to maintain the competitiveness of Hyundai’s EVs in the U.S. market, particularly against other automakers whose vehicles qualify for tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act introduced by President Joe Biden. The specific Hyundai models eligible for these bonuses are the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, and Kona Electric. This incentive program is a temporary measure, set to expire at the end of January.

The Inflation Reduction Act and Hyundai’s Response

The Inflation Reduction Act, a landmark legislation, was introduced to address economic challenges and promote clean energy and sustainability. Its provisions include ‘elective pay’ or ‘direct pay’ for tax-exempt and governmental entities to receive payments equivalent to full-value tax credits for qualifying clean energy projects. However, new rules have limited the number of electric vehicle models eligible for tax credits in the U.S., with only 11 out of more than 50 EVs qualifying for the credits. In response, Hyundai’s cash bonuses aim to make its EVs more appealing to American buyers.

The State of EV market and the Role of Hyundai

Electric vehicle sales grew 47% to a record 1.19 million last year, evidencing the expanding interest in and demand for EVs. Despite this growth, affordability remains a significant concern for mainstream buyers, more so than concerns about charging infrastructure. Hyundai’s initiative to offer these bonuses is a direct attempt to address this concern and remain a viable option for EV consumers in the U.S. market.

Legislative Environment and Future Implications

The Inflation Reduction Act and its subsequent rules reflect a clear favoritism towards U.S. domestic materials and manufacture. This legislation, along with Hyundai’s response, demonstrates the complexity of the EV market and the challenges automakers face in adapting to the rapidly changing landscape. As the legislative environment continues to evolve, automakers will need to remain agile and innovative to stay competitive.

Automotive Business United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

