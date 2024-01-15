Hypothermia Suspected in Deaths of Three Unhoused Individuals in Milwaukee

Tragedy has struck the city of Milwaukee, with three unhoused individuals suspected to have succumbed to the biting cold. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, currently investigating the incidents, has indicated hypothermia as the probable cause of death.

A Grim Series of Events

On January 12, a 64-year-old man was found lifeless under a bridge on S. Layton. The very next day, authorities discovered a 69-year-old man in a vehicle on N. 35, which he had been using for shelter. The third incident, reported on January 15, involved a 40-year-old man found on a heating mechanism near railroad tracks on W. Woolworth Ave.

Stemming the Tide

The string of deaths has triggered a response from Milwaukee authorities. To prevent further loss of life, they are urging unsheltered residents to seek refuge in the city's warming centers. Six such facilities are currently in operation, providing overnight shelter from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. These include the Repairers of the Breach, Guest House of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Rescue Mission, St. Benedict the Moor Parish, Milwaukee County's Hillview, and Tippecanoe Presbyterian Church. Joy House/Door of Hope also offers shelter to men, women, and families.

A Call to Action

Residents in need of such services are being encouraged to dial 211 for information on the nearest warming center and assistance in accessing shelter through a coordinated intake process. The Milwaukee Health Department has also issued warnings about the dangers of cold temperatures and provided safety tips. Furthermore, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services advises checking on isolated older adults and people with disabilities during extreme cold weather.

These tragic incidents serve as a stark reminder that more needs to be done to protect the most vulnerable members of our society during the harsh winter months. With the National Weather Service reporting bitter cold temperatures and very cold wind chills in Milwaukee until January 17, the need for action is more pressing than ever.