en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Hydropower Generation at Narrows Dam Halted for Essential Repairs

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Hydropower Generation at Narrows Dam Halted for Essential Repairs

In a recent development, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has suspended hydropower generation at the Narrows Dam at Lake Greeson in Pike County for essential repairs. The decision came in the wake of the discovery of a deteriorating metal structure supporting the dam’s trash racks, revealed during a routine underwater inspection by divers.

Unaffected Flood Control Capabilities

Despite the halt in power generation, the dam’s flood control capabilities remain intact. Water continues to be released through the flood-control structure, ensuring the dam’s primary mission of flood control is not compromised. The closure was announced on December 22 by the Corps’ Vicksburg, Mississippi district office, underlining the Corps’ commitment to safety and the integrity of the dam structure.

Preparing for Repairs

The Corps is currently in the process of determining the best water levels for conducting the repairs, with the aim of minimizing disruption for both lake and river users. The scope of work, cost estimate, and repair timeline are yet to be assessed. However, the Corps assures that these repairs are crucial for the future uninterrupted and safe production of hydropower.

Power Supply Coordination

The Southwestern Power Administration and the Southwestern Power Resources Association are being kept in the loop regarding the situation. Narrows Dam’s power, primarily sold to rural electric cooperatives, is part of the Southwest Power Pool, managed by the Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO). This ensures that the necessary maintenance can occur without causing disruptions to the power supply. The dam’s powerhouse, built in 1950, houses three generating machines and produces an average of 28 million kWh annually, a testament to its significance in the regional power grid.

0
Energy United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
2 mins ago
Shell Anticipates Impairment Charges Up to $4.5 Billion Amidst Shift to Sustainable Energy
Shell, the global energy giant, recently revealed it expects to incur impairment charges between $3.5 billion and $4.5 billion in its fourth-quarter results. The majority of these charges are linked to Shell’s integrated gas business, predominantly its assets in Singapore. The announcement is part of the company’s ongoing portfolio optimization efforts, aligning with its strategy
Shell Anticipates Impairment Charges Up to $4.5 Billion Amidst Shift to Sustainable Energy
IRM Energy Pledges INR 858 Crore Investment in Tamil Nadu's Natural Gas Infrastructure
13 mins ago
IRM Energy Pledges INR 858 Crore Investment in Tamil Nadu's Natural Gas Infrastructure
Synetiq and Allye Energy Partner to Repurpose EV Battery Packs, Pioneering a Sustainable Future
18 mins ago
Synetiq and Allye Energy Partner to Repurpose EV Battery Packs, Pioneering a Sustainable Future
NuScale Power Announces Workforce Reduction Amid Economic Challenges
10 mins ago
NuScale Power Announces Workforce Reduction Amid Economic Challenges
Dutch Government Temporarily Revives Groningen Gas Field Amid Cold Snap
10 mins ago
Dutch Government Temporarily Revives Groningen Gas Field Amid Cold Snap
Oil Executive's Leadership at Climate Talks: A Conflict of Interest?
10 mins ago
Oil Executive's Leadership at Climate Talks: A Conflict of Interest?
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Criminalizes Nazi Salute and Hate Symbols: A Significant Step Against Hate Speech
32 seconds
Australia Criminalizes Nazi Salute and Hate Symbols: A Significant Step Against Hate Speech
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Derek Draper: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Long COVID
48 seconds
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Derek Draper: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Long COVID
Renowned GP Dr. Peter Rubin Faces Second Suspension Amid Ongoing Investigation
50 seconds
Renowned GP Dr. Peter Rubin Faces Second Suspension Amid Ongoing Investigation
Didier Reynders Eyes Secretary General Role at Council of Europe
2 mins
Didier Reynders Eyes Secretary General Role at Council of Europe
Africa's Development Stifled by Leadership Failure: Peter Obi Calls for Change
2 mins
Africa's Development Stifled by Leadership Failure: Peter Obi Calls for Change
Reflecting on the Capitol Insurrection: Biden and Trump Outline Visions for 2024
2 mins
Reflecting on the Capitol Insurrection: Biden and Trump Outline Visions for 2024
Comelec Declares No Jurisdiction Over Alleged Constitutional Amendment Initiative
3 mins
Comelec Declares No Jurisdiction Over Alleged Constitutional Amendment Initiative
Revisiting Jan. 6: Biden and Trump Gear Up for Potential Election Rematch Amid Unresolved Tensions
3 mins
Revisiting Jan. 6: Biden and Trump Gear Up for Potential Election Rematch Amid Unresolved Tensions
Mass Overdose at Hardmission Festival: A Wake-Up Call for Music Events
3 mins
Mass Overdose at Hardmission Festival: A Wake-Up Call for Music Events
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app