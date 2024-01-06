Hydropower Generation at Narrows Dam Halted for Essential Repairs

In a recent development, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has suspended hydropower generation at the Narrows Dam at Lake Greeson in Pike County for essential repairs. The decision came in the wake of the discovery of a deteriorating metal structure supporting the dam’s trash racks, revealed during a routine underwater inspection by divers.

Unaffected Flood Control Capabilities

Despite the halt in power generation, the dam’s flood control capabilities remain intact. Water continues to be released through the flood-control structure, ensuring the dam’s primary mission of flood control is not compromised. The closure was announced on December 22 by the Corps’ Vicksburg, Mississippi district office, underlining the Corps’ commitment to safety and the integrity of the dam structure.

Preparing for Repairs

The Corps is currently in the process of determining the best water levels for conducting the repairs, with the aim of minimizing disruption for both lake and river users. The scope of work, cost estimate, and repair timeline are yet to be assessed. However, the Corps assures that these repairs are crucial for the future uninterrupted and safe production of hydropower.

Power Supply Coordination

The Southwestern Power Administration and the Southwestern Power Resources Association are being kept in the loop regarding the situation. Narrows Dam’s power, primarily sold to rural electric cooperatives, is part of the Southwest Power Pool, managed by the Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO). This ensures that the necessary maintenance can occur without causing disruptions to the power supply. The dam’s powerhouse, built in 1950, houses three generating machines and produces an average of 28 million kWh annually, a testament to its significance in the regional power grid.