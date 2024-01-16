Hydromer, Inc. Unveils Strategic Initiatives for Stability and Profitable Growth

Hydromer, Inc., a pioneer in medical device coating technologies for over four decades, has unveiled a series of strategic measures and operational enhancements that aim at achieving stability as well as profitable growth. The company is undertaking a restructuring process, which involves a significant reduction in overhead costs by 33% and a planned 10% cutback in expense spending.

Driving Sales and Expanding Market Reach

To bolster sales, Hydromer has brought on board a seasoned sales executive. The new hire's mandate is to drive sales in the Medical Device and Industrial Products markets, in addition to developing international distributorships. Efforts in this direction seem to be bearing fruit, with fiscal year sales marking a 5% increase from the previous year. To further enhance lead generation, Hydromer has implemented a mix of modern marketing strategies, including email marketing, LinkedIn marketing, AdWords, and SEO.

Product Development and Innovation

In line with its commitment to innovation, Hydromer is set to relaunch its flagship product, the SeaSlide hydrophilic watercraft coating. The upgraded version, christened Super SeaSlide, is expected to hit the markets in 2024. The firm also plans to roll out new UV-cured and thermally cured coatings during the year. To promote the unique Super SeaSlide, the company plans to attend numerous boat shows throughout the year.

Ensuring Employee Safety and Focusing on Growth

As part of its restructuring process, Hydromer is placing a strong emphasis on growth, key account management, and employee incentive plans. The company is also prioritizing safety improvements, with plans to upgrade ventilation systems in its facilities. Full implementation of these safety measures is expected to be completed in 2024.

Hydromer operates an FDA, GMP/ISO 13485, and ISO 9001 certified production facility, reflecting its commitment to quality and safety. While the company's forward-looking statements indicate an optimistic outlook, it has also cautioned about potential risks and uncertainties that could affect future performance.