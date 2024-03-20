Hyderabad Student Missing in US, Family Receives Ransom Demand

Abdul Mohammed, a 25-year-old student from Hyderabad studying in the United States, has been reported missing since March 7. His distraught family received a chilling ransom call, sparking fears for his safety and prompting an international plea for assistance. Abdul, pursuing his Master's degree in Information Technology at Cleveland University, vanished without a trace, leading to a frantic search and a police investigation.

Initial Disappearance and Ransom Call

Abdul was last seen on March 7, his routine disrupted under mysterious circumstances. His disappearance came to light when Mohammed Saleem, Abdul's father, received a terrifying phone call. The unknown caller claimed to have kidnapped Abdul and demanded a ransom of $1,200 for his release. The threat escalated with a gruesome promise to sell Abdul's kidney should the demand go unmet. This alarming development led Abdul's relatives in the United States to file a missing person report with the Cleveland Police and issue a lookout notice.

Family's Plea and Investigation

In the wake of Abdul's disappearance, his family has been in a state of despair. Abeda, Abdul's mother, recounted her last conversation with her son on March 7, a memory now tainted with anguish. The family's desperation led them to seek help from the Indian consulate in Chicago on March 18, hoping for any assistance in tracing Abdul. The Cleveland Police are actively investigating the case, piecing together Abdul's last known movements in an effort to locate him.

Community and International Response

The news of Abdul's kidnapping has not only devastated his family but also sent ripples through the community, both in India and the United States. Calls for government intervention have been made, with Abdul's mother appealing to authorities for help in ensuring her son's safe return. The case has highlighted the vulnerabilities students face abroad and the need for stronger support systems. As the investigation continues, there is a collective hope for Abdul's safe recovery, with a plea for anyone with information to come forward.

As Abdul's disappearance enters its third week, the urgency to find him grows. The ordeal faced by Abdul and his family is a stark reminder of the unpredictable dangers that can arise while studying abroad. It underscores the importance of staying connected with one's community and the critical role of law enforcement and diplomatic channels in addressing such crises. The hope for Abdul's safe return remains strong, as does the resolve to confront and mitigate the risks facing international students.