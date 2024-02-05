Hy-Vee Introduces New Beauty Brand Very Bellissima Amidst Store Refresh

In a market-driven move, Midwest grocery chain Hy-Vee is currently revamping its store layout and product offerings at its West Circle Drive location in Rochester. The most striking change is the elimination of the clothing section, replaced with sleek, modern display racks. These modifications are a part of the 'refresh' initiative, taken up by Hy-Vee for the introduction of its new beauty brand, Very Bellissima.

Very Bellissima: A New Addition to Hy-Vee

Launched in 2022, Very Bellissima is a comprehensive beauty brand, boasting a variety of products. Its range includes color cosmetics, nail polish, bath and body care, facial regimens, hair care, and beauty tools. The new beauty department mirrors the design and offerings of similar departments in other Hy-Vee stores, ensuring a consistent shopping experience across the chain.

Expansion across Hy-Vee Stores

According to reports from StoreBrands.com, Hy-Vee has introduced entire departments dedicated to the Bellissima brand in their flagship stores. The brand's reach now stretches across more than 285 stores. This development reinforces Hy-Vee's commitment to offering a range of products under one roof.

Building on Pandemic Gains

Shelby Stritzke, Hy-Vee's vice president of fashion, beauty, and innovation, stated that the company expanded its product range and store footprint to create a one-stop shopping experience. This strategy builds on the market share gained during the pandemic when consumers preferred to shop at fewer locations to minimize potential exposure to the virus. The move towards a comprehensive shopping experience aligns with this trend, offering customers a convenient and safe shopping environment.