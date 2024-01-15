HVAC and Plumbing Specialist, Mulcahy Co. Inc. Forays into Iowa

In a significant stride forward, Mulcahy Co. Inc., renowned for their expertise in HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) and plumbing systems, has inaugurated a new service office coupled with a storage facility in Grimes, Iowa. This forward-thinking move is an integral part of Mulcahy's strategy to amplify its inventory availability, field services, and customer service across the broad expanse of the Midwest.

Mulcahy's New Chapter in Iowa

The opening of the Grimes facility denotes a year of substantial growth for Mulcahy, marked by the addition of 11 new manufacturer lines and the onboarding of 13 new employees. The company, which stands as a representative for industry titans such as Lochinvar and Bell & Gossett, along with 15 other acclaimed brands, has also been acknowledged as a Minnesota Top Workplace for six years on the trot. Furthermore, it has devised plans to enlarge their inventory storage by an extra 24,000 square feet.

A Commitment to Quality and Service

Rob Grady, the President and CEO of Mulcahy, expressed his fervor for serving the central Iowa market. He emphasized the formidable local team at the new location, fortified by the warehouse and technical expertise emanating from their base in Eagan. As a testament to their commitment to quality and exceptional customer service, Mulcahy provides HVAC solutions for both commercial and residential buildings.

Looking to the Future

As the company inches closer to its 95th anniversary, the Grimes facility and its subsequent expansion into Iowa is a testament to Mulcahy's enduring vision and commitment to growth. It is an affirmation of the company's unyielding dedication to its clients, its employees, and the diverse needs of the HVAC and plumbing industries. With a finger on the pulse of the industry and an eye on the horizon, Mulcahy Co. Inc. is poised to continue its legacy of innovation and exceptional service.