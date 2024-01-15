Hut 8 Corp. Marks New Era in Digital Asset Mining with Major Merger

In a momentous development in the digital asset mining industry, Hut 8 Corp., a North American powerhouse, has announced the successful completion of an all-stock merger with U.S. Data Mining Group Inc., operating under the name US Bitcoin Corp. This significant merger has birthed a U.S.-based entity, also known as Hut 8 Corp., with a noteworthy market capitalization of approximately $1.12 billion.

Merger Marks a New Era

This merger is a milestone, not just for the two entities involved, but also for the broader digital asset mining industry. Miami-based Hut 8 Corp. now operates eleven sites across North America, offering a range of services including cloud solutions, AI, machine learning, and Bitcoin mining. The merger enables Hut 8 Corp. to expand the data center side of its operation and operate six digital asset mining facilities in the U.S. and Canada.

Massive Bitcoin Inventory

One of the key attributes of Hut 8 Corp. is its substantial inventory of self-mined Bitcoin, which places it among the global leaders of publicly-traded companies in terms of Bitcoin holdings. This positions Hut 8 Corp. as not just a significant player in the digital asset mining industry but also a potential influencer in the Bitcoin market.

Nasdaq Bell Ringing and Forward Statements

To celebrate this landmark merger, Hut 8 Corp.’s CEO, Jaime Leverton, will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on January 18, 2024. However, Hut 8 Corp. also cautioned in its press release that its forward-looking statements about the company’s business strategy and growth are subject to risks and uncertainties. These could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from the projections, indicating a prudent approach to the dynamic and often unpredictable digital asset mining industry.