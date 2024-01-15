en English
Transportation

Huntsville International Airport Braces for Winter Weather: Implements Snow and Ice Removal Protocols

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
Huntsville International Airport Braces for Winter Weather: Implements Snow and Ice Removal Protocols

Huntsville International Airport (HSV) is bracing for an expected Winter Storm Warning, with protocols set to maintain normal operations despite the anticipated snow and ice. The airport’s readiness to face the inclement weather is marked by a comprehensive snow and ice removal plan covering both its runways and roadways.

Maintaining Normal Operations Amidst Winter Weather

With the Winter Storm Warning scheduled from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, affecting multiple counties in North Alabama, HSV is determined to remain open and operational. The airport’s winter weather protocols are designed to ensure the safety and convenience of travelers, allowing for the necessary adjustments in the face of difficult weather conditions.

Travel Advisory for Passengers

Passengers flying from or to Huntsville are urged to stay updated on their flight information through their airline’s app or by directly contacting their airline. The airport has dissuaded passengers from contacting the airport directly for flight updates, emphasizing the more accurate and timely information provided by the airlines. In view of potential icy road conditions, an extra travel time allowance is also suggested. HSV recommends a two-hour window prior to the scheduled flight time to ensure hassle-free travel to the airport.

Warming Stations Across Alabama

As Alabamians brace for the deep freeze, a number of warming stations across the state are set to open their doors to those in need. Providing shelter, meals, and blankets, these warming stations include The United Way of East Alabama, Jimmie Hale Mission, BJCC East Ballroom, Camp Liberty, and The Link of Cullman County, among others. These stations serve as a beacon of hope and warmth in the chilling weather, embodying the spirit of community and care.

Transportation United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

