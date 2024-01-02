en English
Safety

Huntsville Implements Hands-Free Ordinance to Curb Distracted Driving

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST
Huntsville Implements Hands-Free Ordinance to Curb Distracted Driving

In the quest to minimize traffic accidents attributed to distracted driving, Huntsville, Alabama has enforced a new hands-free ordinance. The law, effective from January 1, 2024, bans drivers from engaging in activities that can cause distractions such as texting, emailing, capturing pictures, or recording videos while at the wheel.

Steering Towards Safer Roads

The hands-free ordinance goes beyond merely banning the use of mobile devices while driving. It explicitly prohibits the physical holding of a phone with any part of the body. This stringent measure is Huntsville’s latest attempt to curb the rising number of traffic accidents and fatalities caused by distracted driving. The city is determined to make its roads safer, especially during festive seasons when the risk of accidents tends to escalate.

Education Before Enforcement

To ensure a smooth transition, Huntsville authorities have adopted a balanced approach. Instead of immediately penalizing offenders, they have decided to embark on an extensive public education campaign about the new ordinance. This grace period, lasting until June 1, 2024, is designed to help citizens adapt to the new rules and understand the rationale behind them. The message is clear: safety takes precedence over convenience.

Penalties Set to Deter Violations

Post the grace period, however, the city plans to adopt a stricter stance towards violations. Fines will be levied for infractions, starting at $50 for the first offense. A second offense will attract a penalty of $100, while a third will incur a fine of $150, coupled with mandatory community service. The escalating scale of penalties is intended to deter habitual offenders and emphasize the importance of adhering to this life-saving ordinance.

Safety United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

