Huntington Ingalls Industries Wins $197 Million Contract for Joint Training Synthetic Environment

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), a prominent entity on the New York Stock Exchange, recently made headlines with a significant development in its Mission Technologies division. The division has secured a recompete task order contract, estimated to be worth $197 million. The contract, slated for a duration of five years, was awarded in favor of HII's continued research and development endeavors for the Joint Training Synthetic Environment (JTSE).

Enhancing Joint Force Readiness

This contract is committed to the development, maintenance, and support of joint training within a synthetic environment. This complex, yet innovative project spans across various domains, such as combatant commands, military service branches, federal agencies, academia, industry, and multi-national partners. The primary goal is to ensure joint force readiness through a comprehensive, integrated training environment.

Securing the Contract through DoD Information Analysis Center

The contract was procured through the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's multiple-award contract vehicle. This strategic move has further cemented HII's position as a leading provider of secure, realistic networked Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) training environments to the Department of Defense (DoD). HII's Mission Technologies division has been at the forefront of such advancements, supporting both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force in LVC training.

Future Prospects in Suffolk, Virginia

The majority of the work under this contract is set to take place in Suffolk, Virginia. This significant development reaffirms HII's commitment to the city, potentially boosting local employment opportunities and contributing to the regional economy. With this contract, HII continues to advance its innovative strides in the field of joint training and synthetic environments.