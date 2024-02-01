Huntington Ingalls Industries: Strengthening U.S. Defense through Shipbuilding and Technology

As the largest independent military shipbuilder in the United States, Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has cemented its position as a key player in the country's defense industry. The company, which spun off from Northrop Grumman in 2011, comprises three main divisions, each contributing to the U.S. military's sea power and technological prowess.

Ingalls Shipbuilding: A Powerhouse in Non-Nuclear Military Vessels

Ingalls Shipbuilding, one of HII's renowned shipyards, specializes in the construction of non-nuclear-powered military vessels. The division is recognized for its production of amphibious landing ships and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. Recently, it successfully completed builder's sea trials for the amphibious transport dock ship Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29), highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to delivering powerful ships for the nation.

Newport News Shipbuilding: The Sole Producer of Gerald Ford-Class Aircraft Carriers

Newport News Shipbuilding holds the unique distinction of being the only manufacturer of Gerald Ford-class aircraft carriers. Additionally, this division plays a crucial role as a major subcontractor in the production of Virginia and Columbia-class nuclear submarines. With rising geopolitical tensions and increased demand driven by China's growing power in the Indo-Pacific, HII's fourth-quarter revenue rose 13% to $3.18 billion, demonstrating its vital service to the nation's security needs.

Mission Technologies: Pioneering Uncrewed Sea Vessels and IT Services

The third branch of HII, Mission Technologies, is engaged in the development of uncrewed sea vessels, signifying a leap towards the future of naval warfare. This division also delivers a broad spectrum of information technology and other services to various U.S. government agencies, further expanding HII's portfolio in the defense sector. The company's diversified range of services not only strengthens its standing in the defense industry but also fortifies the U.S. military's capabilities.

In conclusion, Huntington Ingalls Industries continues to demonstrate its commitment to advancing U.S. national security. The company's increased share repurchase program, robust free cash flow generation, and an expected shipbuilding revenue of between $8.8 billion and $9.1 billion in 2024, attest to its unwavering confidence and position as a pillar of U.S. military shipbuilding.