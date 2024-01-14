en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Hunter Ice Festival: A Celebration of Ice Artistry Amid Winter Chill

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
Hunter Ice Festival: A Celebration of Ice Artistry Amid Winter Chill

Chilled winds and frosty weather couldn’t dampen the spirits at the 20th Hunter Ice Festival in downtown Niles, Michigan. A testament to the community’s resilience and love for local traditions, the festival attracted numerous visitors, undeterred by the winter chill. Celebrating two decades of ice artistry, the festival presented a stunning display of expertly carved ice sculptures, coupled with a plethora of exciting activities.

Celebrating a Frozen Legacy

The Hunter Ice Festival pays homage to the legacy of the Hunter Brothers Ice and Ice Cream Company. It’s not just about the ice sculptures, but also about acknowledging the history and impact of a local business that once thrived in the area. The festival, open to the public, included a diverse range of activities such as a brisk 5K run, a winter market, a BBQ, and even a cupcake contest. Adding to the festival’s unique charm were live mannequins and an ice toboggan hill, an interactive ice park that opened up a frosty playground for attendees.

A Celebration of Community Spirit

Among the crowd, Julie Williams and her husband, who traveled from Hudsonville to celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary, exemplified the draw of the festival. Despite the chill, the prospect of ice cream – a nod to the Hunter Brothers’ legacy – brought a sense of warmth and nostalgia. Local businesses like Culvers joined in the festivities, with staff distributing ice cream in support of the event’s fundraising efforts. To combat the cold, a warming center offered complimentary hot beverages, ensuring everyone could comfortably enjoy the festivities.

A Frosty Weekend of Fun

The Hunter Ice Festival, scheduled to continue through Sunday, assures a unique winter experience for those brave enough to embrace the cold. With activities such as a brunch buffet, photo and ice cream booths, and the interactive ice park, the festival promises a weekend packed with fun, community spirit, and a celebration of local history. As unpredictable as the weather may be, the appeal of the Hunter Ice Festival remains a constant, embodying the community’s unyielding support for local businesses and their enduring love for tradition.

0
Travel & Tourism United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
24 mins ago
Lakshadweep: India's Ecological Gem in the Eye of a Diplomatic Storm
Amidst escalating diplomatic tensions between India and the Maldives, a fresh wave of nationalism is steering the Indian public towards exploring their own islands, in particular, Lakshadweep. The social media campaign ‘Chalo Lakshadweep’ is gaining momentum, encouraged by celebrities like south superstar Nagarjuna, who recently shifted his family holiday from the Maldives to Lakshadweep. However,
Lakshadweep: India's Ecological Gem in the Eye of a Diplomatic Storm
Experience Melbourne Beyond Tennis: A Vacation Guide for the Australian Open 2024
1 hour ago
Experience Melbourne Beyond Tennis: A Vacation Guide for the Australian Open 2024
PODX Go's Grande S1: Revolutionizing Housing with Foldable Tiny House
1 hour ago
PODX Go's Grande S1: Revolutionizing Housing with Foldable Tiny House
Air India Passengers Stranded for Hours Due to Dense Fog at Delhi Airport
54 mins ago
Air India Passengers Stranded for Hours Due to Dense Fog at Delhi Airport
Lakshadweep MP Advocates for Sustainable Tourism Development
1 hour ago
Lakshadweep MP Advocates for Sustainable Tourism Development
Mandatory ETIAS Travel Authorization for Europe Set to Begin in 2024
1 hour ago
Mandatory ETIAS Travel Authorization for Europe Set to Begin in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
32 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
32 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
33 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
33 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
33 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
33 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
33 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
34 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
34 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
6 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app