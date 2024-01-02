en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Humiliation Day: An Annual Reminder of Humility and Kindness

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
Humiliation Day: An Annual Reminder of Humility and Kindness

On January 3, we recognize Humiliation Day, not as a day to deride others, but as a reminder of the value of kindness, humility, and respect. This day, steeped in a rich history dating back to 1963, is rooted in a poignant speech by U.S. President Abraham Lincoln. His call for humility, prayer, and a life guided by God’s ways resonated with the masses, eventually giving birth to Humiliation Day.

The Genesis of Humiliation Day

President Lincoln, a figure known for his humility and wisdom, saw the need for a day reminding people of the virtues of fasting, praying, and staying humble. He urged the nation to reflect on their privileges and blessings, fostering an environment of humility and gratitude. As the years rolled by, presidencies changed and society evolved, but the essence of Humiliation Day remained intact, its relevance undiminished.

Humiliation Day: A Beacon of Kindness and Humility

Humiliation Day is far removed from the notion of trolling or belittling others. Instead, it encourages awareness about the negative repercussions of such behaviors, promoting a culture of respect and kindness. Celebrating this day involves acknowledging the effect of our actions on others and committing to acts of kindness that could light up someone’s day. At the heart of this celebration is the belief that through humility and kindness, we can all contribute to making the world a better place.

A Day of Reflection: The Plight of Disabled Children in Bangladesh

While contemplating the essence of Humiliation Day, it’s crucial to consider the challenges faced by children with disabilities in Bangladesh. Humiliation, social ostracization, and lack of support are daily battles for these children. The inhumane societal attitudes and behaviors towards individuals with disabilities underscore the urgent need for change. The National Survey on Persons with Disability 2021 reveals that 2.80% of Bangladesh’s population grapples with disabilities. The government’s efforts to protect the rights of persons with disabilities—through monetary allowances, free health services, and non-discriminatory education policies—are laudable, but a societal shift in attitudes is needed to truly end the humiliation.

0
Society United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Eve Fireworks Fiasco: London Celebrations Marred by Crowd Management Issues

By Rafia Tasleem

China's Demographic Crisis: Working Women Resist Government's Call for More Children

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Wangphu Community Pleads for Government to Address Their Needs

By BNN Correspondents

Jyoti Nisha's Documentary: A Powerful Lens on Caste Issues and Ambedkarite Values

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year's Day 2024: A Celebration of Life with 414 Newborns ...
@Society · 3 hours
New Year's Day 2024: A Celebration of Life with 414 Newborns ...
heart comment 0
Baby Naming Dilemma Sparks Heated Reddit Debate

By Geeta Pillai

Baby Naming Dilemma Sparks Heated Reddit Debate
Humiliation Day: An Annual Reminder of Humility and Kindness

By BNN Correspondents

Humiliation Day: An Annual Reminder of Humility and Kindness
Self-Leadership: The Secret to Fulfilling New Year’s Resolutions

By BNN Correspondents

Self-Leadership: The Secret to Fulfilling New Year's Resolutions
MTU Chancellor, Ex-Governor Udom Emmanuel Urge Graduates to Strive for Excellence

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

MTU Chancellor, Ex-Governor Udom Emmanuel Urge Graduates to Strive for Excellence
Latest Headlines
World News
The Cost of Life: A Young Man's Battle with Skin Cancer
19 mins
The Cost of Life: A Young Man's Battle with Skin Cancer
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
43 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
43 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
48 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
56 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
1 hour
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
1 hour
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
1 hour
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
1 hour
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
2 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
4 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
5 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
5 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
5 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app