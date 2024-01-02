Humiliation Day: An Annual Reminder of Humility and Kindness

On January 3, we recognize Humiliation Day, not as a day to deride others, but as a reminder of the value of kindness, humility, and respect. This day, steeped in a rich history dating back to 1963, is rooted in a poignant speech by U.S. President Abraham Lincoln. His call for humility, prayer, and a life guided by God’s ways resonated with the masses, eventually giving birth to Humiliation Day.

The Genesis of Humiliation Day

President Lincoln, a figure known for his humility and wisdom, saw the need for a day reminding people of the virtues of fasting, praying, and staying humble. He urged the nation to reflect on their privileges and blessings, fostering an environment of humility and gratitude. As the years rolled by, presidencies changed and society evolved, but the essence of Humiliation Day remained intact, its relevance undiminished.

Humiliation Day: A Beacon of Kindness and Humility

Humiliation Day is far removed from the notion of trolling or belittling others. Instead, it encourages awareness about the negative repercussions of such behaviors, promoting a culture of respect and kindness. Celebrating this day involves acknowledging the effect of our actions on others and committing to acts of kindness that could light up someone’s day. At the heart of this celebration is the belief that through humility and kindness, we can all contribute to making the world a better place.

A Day of Reflection: The Plight of Disabled Children in Bangladesh

While contemplating the essence of Humiliation Day, it’s crucial to consider the challenges faced by children with disabilities in Bangladesh. Humiliation, social ostracization, and lack of support are daily battles for these children. The inhumane societal attitudes and behaviors towards individuals with disabilities underscore the urgent need for change. The National Survey on Persons with Disability 2021 reveals that 2.80% of Bangladesh’s population grapples with disabilities. The government’s efforts to protect the rights of persons with disabilities—through monetary allowances, free health services, and non-discriminatory education policies—are laudable, but a societal shift in attitudes is needed to truly end the humiliation.

