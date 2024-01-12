en English
Pets

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:50 am EST
Humane Society’s Winter Advisory: Keep Pets Safe and Warm

As the chill of winter descends upon us, the Stephens County Humane Society in Lawton, Oklahoma, has issued a crucial plea for the safety and well-being of pets. The organization underscores the importance of ensuring that these beloved family members are kept safe and warm during the cold weather. They advise pet owners to allow their pets indoors when possible, or to provide suitably insulated outdoor shelters. The assertion is clear: a mere doghouse is inadequate for protection against the biting cold.

Protection Beyond the Doghouse

The humane society has stressed that the ordinary doghouse does not offer sufficient insulation against the freezing temperatures. Instead, pet owners are urged to use straw to insulate their outdoor pet shelters. Notably, the organization has cautioned against using hay, blankets, or towels, which can get wet and pose a threat to the animals’ health and safety.

Food, Water, and Care for Outdoor Pets

Ensuring that pets have access to food and water when outside is of paramount importance. The cold can not only increase a pet’s dietary needs but can also freeze their water supplies, leaving them without essential hydration. Thus, pet owners need to regularly check and refill these supplies.

Community Vigilance for Strays

In addition to protecting pets, the humane society is also calling upon the public to assist strays. They urge people to contact animal control or law enforcement if they spot any animals left out in the cold, to help them receive the urgent care they need. The society’s appeal echoes a larger sentiment of community responsibility and compassion towards all animals during these harsh winter months.

Pets United States Weather
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

