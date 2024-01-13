en English
Hulu On Disney+ Updates: From a Gritty Crime Story to the Return of ‘Shark Tank’

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:13 am EST
Hulu On Disney+ has enriched its content landscape in the United States with the addition of new episodes and popular show returns. The highlight reel includes a fresh episode of ’20/20′ featuring an engrossing report by ‘Nightline’ co-anchor Juju Chang. At its core, the episode uncovers the chilling story of Dru Sjodin’s disappearance.

The Haunting Disappearance of Dru Sjodin

Dru Sjodin, a senior at the University of North Dakota, vanished in 2003. Her disappearance triggered a widespread search and an investigation that pointed towards Alfonso Rodriguez, a man marred by a violent past. Sjodin’s lifeless body was discovered near Crookston, Minnesota, in April 2004, leading to Rodriguez’s arrest and conviction.

Justice and its Echoes

This high-profile case led to North Dakota’s first death sentence in over a century, a verdict that was later revoked. The reduction of Rodriguez’s sentence from death row to life imprisonment sparked debates around justice, leaving a trail of unanswered questions. The ’20/20′ episode, titled ‘Missing From The Mall’, promises a deep dive into this haunting crime, featuring interviews with Sjodin’s family, friends, and law enforcement officers involved in the investigation.

Returning Shows and New Delights

On a lighter note, Hulu On Disney+ also marks the return of ‘Shark Tank’, with Sprinkles Cupcakes founder Candace Nelson gracing the show as a guest Shark. Her role entails evaluating new entrepreneurs and their innovative offerings, including modern tinned seafood, a diaper changing aid, skateboard brakes, and packable meals. The game show ‘Press Your Luck’, helmed by Elizabeth Banks, continues its thrilling saga, inviting contestants to dodge the WHAMMY for a shot at big winnings.

The release of new episodes on the platform may encounter minor delays. This diverse content update serves as a testament to Hulu On Disney+’s commitment to delivering a captivating blend of entertainment, from hard-hitting real-life dramas to lighter, more entertaining fare.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

