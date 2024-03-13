Hugh Grant Transforms into Tony the Tiger in Seinfeld-Directed 'Unfrosted'

Hugh Grant dons a tiger suit to embody the iconic Frosted Flakes mascot Tony the Tiger in Netflix's comedy 'Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story'. Directed by comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld, the film explores the heated rivalry between cereal giants Kellogg's and Post in the 1960s, aiming to invent the ultimate breakfast pastry. Alongside Grant, the star-studded cast includes Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, James Marsden, and Dan Levy, bringing a mix of humor and nostalgia to the screen.

The Birth of a Breakfast Icon

Seinfeld, who also stars in the movie, has been nurturing the concept of a Pop-Tart origin story for over a decade, initially sharing his fascination with the breakfast innovation on The Late Show in 2010. The project, set in Battle Creek, MI, during the mid-60s, promises to deliver a comedic glimpse into the "drunk on sugar-power" culture of Kellogg's and its rivalry with Post. First-look photos from Netflix offer a glimpse into the vibrant '60s setting, with McCarthy and Schumer donning period-appropriate costumes, encapsulating the era's essence.

Grant's 'Freak Phase'

Hugh Grant's involvement as Tony the Tiger marks a continued departure from his typical romantic lead roles, embracing what he describes as the "weirder and weirder" characters of his 'freak phase.' His recent portrayal of an Oompa-Loompa in Wonka further exemplifies this shift. Grant's collaboration with Wonka director Paul King on Paddington 2 paved the way for this unique role, highlighting his versatility and willingness to explore unconventional characters.

Anticipated Impact and Release

'Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story' is set to hit Netflix on May 3, bringing with it high expectations from fans of both the breakfast pastry and the assembled comedic talent. The film not only promises to offer a humorous take on the creation of a breakfast staple but also to showcase a side of Hugh Grant rarely seen by audiences. As the release date approaches, viewers are eagerly awaiting the chance to dive into the sugary saga that led to the invention of the Pop-Tart, served with a side of laughter.

With its unique blend of historical rivalry, comedic storytelling, and a dash of nostalgia, 'Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story' is poised to become a memorable addition to Netflix's comedy lineup, inviting audiences to reflect on the origins of a beloved breakfast treat while enjoying the talents of a diverse and accomplished cast.