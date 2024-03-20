Huey Lewis's Regret: Losing Bob Dylan's Song and Its Absence in Broadway Musical

Huey Lewis, the iconic rocker known for his band Huey Lewis and the News, recently revealed a regrettable mistake that has come back to haunt him. During a promotional interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for his upcoming Broadway musical "The Heart of Rock and Roll," Lewis admitted to losing a song written specifically for him by the legendary Bob Dylan in the 1980s. This revelation has sparked interest not only because of the missed opportunity to collaborate with Dylan but also because the song will notably be absent from the new musical, which is a compilation of Lewis's hits.

Unearthing a Lost Opportunity

Lewis's admission sheds light on a unique intersection of rock history involving two of the most influential artists of their time. According to Lewis, Dylan had sent him a cassette containing the song along with a note expressing admiration for Lewis's previous record. However, Lewis never recorded the song, and the cassette became lost among thousands of others in his collection. Despite the significance of receiving a song from Dylan, who is celebrated for his lyrical genius and was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016, Lewis's oversight led to the song's absence from his band's repertoire and now, from the Broadway musical.

The Legacy and Impact of a Lost Song

The incident highlights the ephemeral nature of artistic collaboration and the potential impact of seemingly minor oversights. Bob Dylan's stature as a songwriter and the respect he commands in the music industry make the lost song not just a missed opportunity for Lewis but a tantalizing 'what-if' scenario for music historians and fans alike. The Broadway musical, "The Heart of Rock and Roll," aims to celebrate the hits of Huey Lewis and the News, yet the absence of Dylan's song underscores an intriguing gap in Lewis's otherwise storied career.

Reflections and Future Possibilities

While Lewis humorously noted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he should have heeded the advice, 'When Bob Dylan sends you a song, record it,' the story has prompted speculation about whether the cassette might still be found and the song eventually recorded or performed. The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of creative endeavors and the ways in which music history is shaped not just by the moments that happen but also by those that almost did. As the Broadway musical prepares to open, audiences will no doubt celebrate the hits of Huey Lewis and the News while pondering the one that got away.