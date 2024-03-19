Huey Lewis Regrets Not Recording Bob Dylan's Song: Lost Cassette in '80s Mistake

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Huey Lewis, the iconic frontman of Huey Lewis and the News, shared a regret that has lingered over the decades. In the 1980s, at the peak of his band's success, Bob Dylan, one of music's most revered songwriters, sent Lewis a cassette containing a song written specifically for him. However, not only did Lewis decide against recording the song, but he also misplaced the cassette. This revelation has sparked interest and regret from both Lewis and fans alike.

Unexpected Gift from a Music Legend

Lewis recounted receiving a cassette and a note from Dylan, expressing admiration for Lewis's last record and offering him a song of his own. Despite the significance of this gesture from Dylan, widely considered a musical genius, Lewis admitted to not acting upon it. The cassette joined thousands of others in Lewis's collection, its whereabouts now uncertain. Lewis's candid admission on Jimmy Kimmel Live! highlighted a missed opportunity that has left many wondering what could have been.

Reflections on a Missed Opportunity

Asked by host Jimmy Kimmel why he never recorded Dylan's song, Lewis was at a loss, suggesting he might have played it for his bandmates but couldn't recall their reactions. This lapse not only represents a personal regret for Lewis but also points to a unique intersection of musical talents that remained unexplored. The incident serves as a reminder of the ephemeral nature of opportunities in the music industry and the importance of seizing them when they arise.

A Musical Legacy Continues

Despite this oversight, Lewis's career has not been without its high notes. He and Dylan shared the stage for the iconic 1985 charity single "We Are the World," and Lewis continues to make waves in the music world, most recently with the Broadway musical The Heart of Rock and Roll, inspired by his hits. This venture into musical theater underscores Lewis's ongoing influence in the arts and his ability to evolve creatively.

This revelation about the lost Dylan song adds a layer of what-if to the storied careers of both Lewis and Dylan. It underscores the unpredictable nature of the music industry, where paths can cross in unexpected ways, leading to potential collaborations that, in some cases, remain unrealized. As Lewis reflects on this missed connection, it invites fans to imagine the magic that could have resulted from one of rock's most iconic figures interpreting the work of a songwriting legend.