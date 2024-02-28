Hudson Valley Luxury Estate Hits Market for $19.9M, Offers Helipad, Water Views

Seizing the spotlight in the realm of luxury real estate, a breathtaking estate in Dutchess County, Hyde Park, has recently been listed for sale at a striking $19.9 million after a noteworthy price reduction. This architectural marvel, often referred to as a "modern-day tour-de-force," promises an unrivaled living experience with its panoramic water vistas, nestled on a serene peninsula.

An Ensemble of Luxury

The estate's grandeur is evident through its extensive array of amenities and architectural details. Among its standout features are indoor and outdoor pools, meticulously curated gardens, and a two-bedroom guest house that accommodates visitors in style. Art enthusiasts and collectors will be drawn to the estate's sculpture garden and collector's garage, while the outdoor kitchen and living areas ensure that entertaining is both lavish and effortless. Highlighting the estate's commitment to luxury, each square foot of this residence is valued at $1,284, as reported by Zillow.

Unmatched Features and Accessibility

The estate doesn't just stop at traditional luxuries. It goes above and beyond, featuring a helipad for the jet-setter lifestyle. The main house, encompassing nine bathrooms, appears to elegantly float on the water, offering a unique living experience. Interior highlights include a home theater, a billiards room with a bar, soaring ceilings, and an extensive use of rare woods and marble. Its strategic location near Rhinebeck makes it perfect for day trips, while its proximity to New York City, just two hours away, adds to its appeal for those seeking a blend of secluded living and access to urban life.

Entertainment and Lifestyle

This estate is not just a home; it's a lifestyle statement. Ideal for families or those who love to entertain, it promises to impress every guest with its blend of natural beauty and man-made luxury. Whether hosting lavish parties or enjoying quiet evenings by the water, this estate offers something special for everyone. Interested parties are encouraged to take a complete tour or reach out to the seller's agent by visiting Zillow for more information.

As this magnificent estate enters the market, it symbolizes not just a pinnacle of luxury living but a unique opportunity for discerning buyers to own a piece of architectural artistry, seamlessly blending with the natural landscape of the Hudson Valley. The sale of this estate not only highlights the exclusivity of the property but also sets a benchmark for luxury real estate in the region.