Hudson Police Department Mourns the Loss of Senior Sergeant Christopher Filli

Senior Sergeant Christopher Filli, a revered figure in the Hudson Police Department and the wider Hudson Valley community, tragically succumbed to a medical emergency on January 12 while serving on duty. This unexpected and devastating incident occurred only a week shy of his 51st birthday, casting a somber shadow over the community that he dutifully served.

A Stalwart in Law Enforcement

Filli's association with law enforcement began in October 2001 when he was appointed as a school resource officer. His dedication, coupled with an unwavering commitment to the community, saw him ascend through the ranks of the Hudson Police Department. His career trajectory reached a commendable pinnacle with his promotion to the position of senior sergeant in July 2022. The void left by his sudden demise is palpable among his colleagues and the community who remember him for his selfless service and the positive imprint he left on those he interacted with.

A Life of Service Remembered

The outpouring of grief and condolences on social media in the aftermath of Senior Sergeant Filli's death underscores the breadth of his impact. The community mourns the loss of a kind and exceptional officer, a sentiment reverberating through the myriad of heartfelt tributes. Filli is survived by his wife, Megan, with whom he shared eight years of matrimony, his six children, and a community that respected and admired his dedication to service.

Honoring a Hero

To pay respect to the departed hero, visitation and funeral services for Senior Sergeant Filli are slated to take place at St. Mary's Church on January 17 and 18, respectively. The community will see traffic and parking restrictions around the church during these times to accommodate the services and honor the memory of a man who devoted over two decades of his life to safeguarding the community. Christopher Filli's passing leaves an indelible mark on the Hudson Valley, forever reminding them of a man who truly embodied the spirit of service and community.