HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge Pledges to Address Issues at Little Rock Housing Authority

In a significant turn of events, U.S. Representative French Hill from Arkansas has secured a commitment from Secretary Marcia Fudge of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to tackle the ongoing financial and management issues plaguing the Little Rock housing authority, or the Metropolitan Housing Alliance. A body serving approximately 8,000 residents, the housing authority has been under the scanner for its failure to meet financial reporting requirements, with HUD rating it as ‘troubled’ and flagging nearly $30 million in questionable costs.

A Long-Standing Issue

The issues at the Little Rock housing authority are far from recent. Federal officials have reported that the housing authority has not provided audited financial statements since 2019. The situation was brought to the House Financial Services Committee hearing, during which Hill sought federal intervention to rectify the problems. The hearing coincided with an FBI visit to the office of the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation, an entity affiliated with the housing authority, adding another layer to the complexities of the case.

Possible HUD Receivership

As part of his communication with Fudge, Hill mentioned the possibility of HUD taking the housing authority into receivership, a move that would signify a drastic measure by the federal department. However, HUD generally seeks remediation and compliance over such extreme steps. The conversation between Hill and Fudge signals a decisive step towards addressing the issues that have been crippling the housing authority for years.

Previous Scrutiny and Recent Changes

The Little Rock housing authority has been subjected to HUD scrutiny for years. In 2015, a review called for corrective actions, followed by a subsequent review in 2018, which was delayed due to the pandemic. Amidst the ongoing issues, the housing authority’s board has seen significant changes, with new appointments confirmed by the city board and litigation over removals resolved. These changes indicate a move towards restructuring and reform, a necessity to bring the housing authority back on track.