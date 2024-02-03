Hubbard High Shoots for Change: The Basketball Game Supporting Autism Education

Hubbard High School, a beacon of community involvement and youth initiative, is set to host its second annual Shoot for Change basketball game. The event, thriving on the spirit of athletics and altruism, aims to support the Potential Development School for Autism.

A Community Class Project with a Personal Touch

The mastermind behind this community effort is none other than Hubbard High's junior student, Isabella Williams. The benefit basketball game came to life as a project for her Community and Career Exploration class. The inspiration rooted in her personal life, as her cousin Christoph Rhoads is a student at Potential Development. Witnessing the school's profound impact on her cousin's life, Williams felt compelled to contribute to its cause in her own way.

An Athletic Event with a Cause

The event is more than just a game; it's a celebration of the community's unity and commitment to supporting autism education. The evening will be filled with varsity and junior varsity basketball games, involving the athletes of Hubbard High and Potential Development. Alongside the sporting spectacle, attendees can partake in various fundraising activities, including raffles, T-shirt sales, and concessions, with all proceeds directed towards Potential Development.

A Tribute to Potential Development

In addition to the fundraising, the event also pays tribute to Potential Development's senior basketball players and pep club members, commemorating their journey and achievements. Paul Garchar, CEO of Potential Development, expressed his gratitude for the event's continuation, lauding the community's outpouring of support.

Williams has big plans for the Shoot for Change initiative, aiming to maintain it through her senior year and then pass the torch to her younger sister, ensuring the project's longevity. The event kicks off at 4 p.m., offering tickets at the door for $7 for adults, $5 for students, and free for children under the age of 5.