Hub Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results; Eyes Growth with Forward Air Final Mile Acquisition

Hub Group, Inc., a leading freight transportation management company, recently unveiled its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the full year, revealing a mix of gains and challenges. The fourth quarter concluded with a net income of $29 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46, while the company's full-year net income stood at $168 million with an EPS of $2.62. These numbers, however, were impacted by acquisition-related expenses amounting to $5.1 million following the purchase of Forward Air Final Mile (FAFM) in December 2023.

The Impact of Acquisition and Revenue Fluctuations

Hub Group's full-year revenue was reported at $4.2 billion, a decrease of 21% when compared to 2022. This drop in quarterly revenue is primarily attributed to changes in customer rates and volumes in the company's Intermodal and Transportation Solutions (ITS) and Logistics segments. The company noted a reduction in costs for purchased transportation and warehousing due to lower volumes and a cutback in third-party carrier costs. On the flip side, the company saw a reduction in office employee compensation expenses by $16 million due to a decrease in headcount and reduced incentive compensation, concurrently increasing driver expenses by $3 million resulting from an uptick in insourced drayage.

Segment Revenue and Capital Expenditures

The Intermodal and Transportation Solutions (ITS) Segment posted a quarterly revenue of $576 million, culminating in a full-year revenue of $2.5 billion. This segment experienced an 11.6% decrease in intermodal volume, largely due to low transportation demand and an oversupply of truckload capacity. The Logistics Segment reported a quarterly revenue of $438 million, marking a dip from 2022, with a full-year revenue of $1.8 billion. The companywide decrease in revenue across all service lines is attributed to lower volumes and rates in brokerage services, an increase in inventories, and reduced demand in contractual service lines. Capital expenditures for the quarter totalled $34 million, focusing primarily on fleet investment and warehouse expansion.

Looking Ahead: Projections for 2024

Eyeing the future, Hub Group anticipates a diluted EPS for 2024 to range from $2.00 to $2.50 and projects revenue to be between $4.6 billion and $5.0 billion. The company plans to invest between $55 million and $75 million on capital expenditures for containers, tractors, warehousing equipment, and technology. As of December 31, 2023, Hub Group's cash position stood at $187 million following the FAFM acquisition, which cost $261 million. The release also noted the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent comparison of profitability and performance, excluding specific acquisition-related items.