Hub Group Outperforms Analyst Expectations in Q4 and Full-Year Earnings

Hub Group Inc., a recognized player in transportation management based in Oak Brook, Illinois, has divulged its financial results for both the fourth quarter and the full year. The report indicates a net income of $28.8 million for the fourth quarter, which translates to earnings of 46 cents per share. Adjustments accommodating costs linked to mergers and acquisitions tweak the earning figure to 54 cents per share. This figure overshadows the average forecast of 52 cents per share projected by five analysts from Zacks Investment Research.

Financial Performance and Projections

Despite the positive outlook, Hub Group's fourth-quarter revenue of $985 million did not meet the anticipated $991.8 million as predicted by four analysts. However, the company's annual report paints a more promising picture. For the full year, Hub Group reported a profit of $167.5 million, which corresponds to $2.62 per share, with the total revenue reaching a remarkable $4.2 billion.

As we look forward, the company has also shared its expectations for the next fiscal year. Hub Group anticipates earnings to fluctuate between $2 and $2.50 per share, with projected revenues in the ballpark of $4.6 billion to $5 billion.

Analyzing the Numbers

Hub Group's earnings report outstripped analysts' expectations. The consensus EPS estimate was $0.52, marking a 78.5% year-over-year decrease, whereas the consensus revenue estimate was pegged at $994.74 million, marking a 22.9% year-over-year decrease. Over the past year, Hub Group has consistently beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has met revenue estimates 50% of the time.

In the last quarter, EPS estimates have seen three upward revisions and seven downward, while revenue estimates have experienced two upward revisions and five downward.

Insights from the Report

The financial report, curated using data from Zacks Investment Research, provides key insights into Hub Group's financial performance, including details on market cap, earnings date, outstanding shares, PE ratio, EV/EBITDA ratio, current ratio, ROE, revenue, profits, cash flow, margins, price target, and stock split information.