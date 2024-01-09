en English
Society

Hub Burnett’s Hood II Hood: A New Approach to Curb Youth Violence

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:26 am EST
Hub Burnett’s Hood II Hood: A New Approach to Curb Youth Violence

Hub Burnett, a respected pastor at Champaign’s New Free Will Baptist and the proprietor of Suits by Soouljah, is set to launch his innovative outreach program—Hood II Hood—in February. This initiative, headquartered next to his business on Bradley Avenue, Champaign, is an extension of the informal work Burnett has been doing for years and reflects his unwavering commitment to community service.

Hood II Hood: Aiming to Curb Youth Violence

The Hood II Hood program targets at-risk youth in an attempt to curb gun violence in the community. It’s an initiative that is named after a book authored by Burnett’s late brother, James. The book, serving as a beacon of hope, focuses on aiding prisoners in their transition back into society. Hood II Hood, therefore, carries on the legacy of James by helping youth escape potential pitfalls and embrace a life of purpose and productivity.

Recognition for Community Service

In recognition of his tireless efforts and dedication to community service, Hub Burnett will be honored with the Doris Hoskins Prestigious Community Service Award at the 2024 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Countywide Celebration. Other notable awardees include Marco Price and Minnie Pearson, figures who’ve also made significant contributions to their communities.

Role Models: Key to Inspiring Youth

A unique aspect of Hood II Hood is the inclusion of a vision board featuring role models from the community. Among these are former Illini basketball player Joe Cross and his father, Daniel Cross. The purpose of this vision board is to inspire local youth, showing them that success and achievement are within their grasp. This element of the program underscores Burnett’s firm belief in the power of mentorship and positive role models as potent tools in combating community issues like youth violence.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

