Business

Huawei Contemplates 2024 IPO: A Potential Rivalry with Apple on the Horizon

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:55 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:53 am EST
In a revolutionary move, global telecommunications titan, Huawei, is seriously weighing the prospects of an initial public offering (IPO) in 2024. The move could potentially catapult Huawei into a direct rivalry with industry leader, Apple, in terms of market valuation. As the Chinese tech giant navigates the waters of going public, it stands to unlock colossal value, much like its tech counterparts have realized post their IPOs.

Huawei’s 2024 IPO: Unlocking Value and Rivaling Apple

With its revenue for 2023 projected to surpass 700 billion yuan ($98.5 billion), marking a 9% growth from the previous year, Huawei seems to be charting a course of robust financial performance. Despite the impact of U.S. sanctions, Huawei’s device business segment, including its smartphone division, has outperformed expectations in 2023. The company is keen on expanding this line of business in 2024, even in the face of significant challenges.

Huawei’s contemplated public offering is driven by the belief that it would serve China’s national interests, especially by enabling the tech giant to raise funds through share sales. The recent resurgence of Huawei and its bullish outlook on regaining lost territory in the smartphone market are fueling considerations for an IPO. Estimates of Huawei’s potential value range from $128 billion to potentially outstripping Apple’s market capitalization at the time.

(Read Also: Ex-Binance Chief Changpeng Zhao Denied Travel Rights Amid Legal Troubles)

T-Mobile’s New Year’s Gift: Nurturing Customer Loyalty

Simultaneously, on the other side of the globe, American wireless network operator, T-Mobile, has announced a special New Year’s gift for all its users. This move is a strategic customer engagement initiative, aimed at boosting customer loyalty and satisfaction as the year opens – crucial factors in the fiercely competitive telecommunications industry. The company has also hinted at subscribers receiving mobile tech news directly to their inbox, thereby offering the latest updates on mobile technology.

(Read Also: Insolvency Threatens Rene Benko’s Luxury Real Estate Empire)

The Potential Impact of Huawei’s IPO

Should Huawei decide to go public, it is anticipated to generate substantial interest from international investors, marking a significant financial leap for the company. However, its market capitalization surpassing that of Apple will hinge on various factors, including investor appetite, market conditions, and the company’s financial performance leading up to the offering. As the world watches, Huawei’s potential IPO could herald a new chapter in the global tech industry, reshaping market dynamics and competition.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

