Business

HPE in Advanced Talks to Acquire Juniper Networks; Shares Surge

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:19 pm EST
HPE in Advanced Talks to Acquire Juniper Networks; Shares Surge

After-hours trading saw a significant spike in Juniper Networks’ share prices, which surged over 20% following a Wall Street Journal report. The report hinted at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) being in progressive talks to acquire Juniper for an estimated $13 billion. The announcement of this deal, which could potentially occur this week, would place HPE in a stronger position to rival Cisco, the current frontrunner in networking switches.

Juniper’s Stock Performance

Juniper, a long-time player in the networking equipment market, experienced an underwhelming performance relative to the tech industry in the previous year. The company’s stocks saw an 8% drop, in contrast to the Nasdaq Composite’s 4.3% increase. Conversely, HPE’s stock price enjoyed a near 10% uptick. In Q3, Juniper’s revenue dipped 1% YoY to $1.4 billion.

HPE’s Strategic Moves

Meanwhile, HPE’s recent quarter showcased a 2% revenue growth, with its Intelligent Edge segment – inclusive of data center switching – being the fastest-growing. As of October’s end, HPE had a cash and equivalent reserve of $4 billion. Since its split from Hewlett Packard in 2015, HPE has demonstrated conservative acquisition strategies, with its largest acquisition being the $1.5 billion purchase of supercomputer manufacturer Cray in 2019. In May, HPE sold its stakes in the Chinese joint venture H3C for a hefty $3.5 billion. An HPE executive shared during an analyst meeting in October that the company does not intend to hoard excess cash long term.

A Potential Game-Changer?

The potential acquisition of Juniper by HPE could indicate a strategic move to bolster HPE’s artificial intelligence offerings. HPE’s present AI position via the Mist AI business is a keen point of interest in the acquisition. Juniper’s high-performance network and service offerings, including routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, AI-enabled enterprise networking operations (AIOps), and software-defined networking (SDN) technologies, could give HPE a significant competitive edge in the technology industry.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

