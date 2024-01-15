Hoyt Lakes Mourns the Loss of Beloved Resident, Malcolm 'Mick' Stead

On January 13, 2024, Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota, bid a somber farewell to one of its cherished residents, Malcolm William 'Mick' Stead, who passed away peacefully at the age of 82. Mick, as he was affectionately known, was born on March 5, 1941, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, to parents Malcolm and Bernice Stead. He was a proud alumnus of Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School, graduating in 1959 and later serving the U.S. Navy as a corpsman at the Great Lakes Hospital after enlisting in 1962.

Life of Service and Love

During the same year of his enlistment, Mick married the love of his life, Myra 'Stevie' Stevens. After his discharge in 1966, Mick relocated with his family to Hoyt Lakes, where he worked for the Erie Mining Company until his retirement in 1997. His life was not only about work, but also about hobbies and passions. Mick was renowned for his love of woodworking, creating a myriad of items, from furniture to gun cabinets, with his skilled hands.

A Late Bloomer Golfer and Community Pillar

At the age of 70, Mick discovered a passion for golf and regularly played with his friends. He and his wife were active members of the Hoyt Lakes Garden Club, their shared love for nature and community being evident in their involvement. He was also a dedicated member of St Mark's Lutheran Church in Palo, contributing to the spiritual fabric of his community.

A Farewell to a Beloved Figure

Mick is survived by his wife Myra, their three children, Lance, Randall, and Robin, their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his sister Patricia Adams. He was predeceased by his parents and several siblings. The community will gather to honor Mick's life on January 18, 2024, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Palo, with Pastor Jeanne Madsen leading the service. This will be followed by a meal, a time for loved ones to share memories and comfort each other. In the spring, Mick will be accorded military honors and laid to rest at the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery. The Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora is overseeing the arrangements, ensuring Mick's final journey is carried out with the dignity and respect he deserves.