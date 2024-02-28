Hoyt Evans Short: Remembering A Pillar of Harrison Community

Hoyt Evans Short, a cherished community leader and family man, passed away at 84 on February 26, 2024, leaving a legacy of dedication and service. Born in Chattanooga on July 1, 1939, Hoyt's life was a testament to his commitment to his family, career, and community involvement, marked by his roles in the Masonic Lodge, Shriners, Scottish Rite, and the NRA.

Devotion to Community and Family

Hoyt's impact on the Harrison community was profound. As a past Master of the Masonic Lodge, he fostered a spirit of brotherhood and service. His involvement with the Shriners and Scottish Rite underscored his commitment to charitable endeavors, while his lifetime membership with the NRA highlighted his passion for preserving constitutional rights. Professionally, Hoyt exemplified leadership and innovation. He served as a plant manager at Tuftco for 19 years, including a pivotal role in Germany, before venturing into entrepreneurship with Hoyt's Automotive, a business he and his wife Wanda nurtured for 36 years until his retirement in 2015.

A Life of Passions and Achievements

Beyond his professional and community commitments, Hoyt's passions painted the picture of a man who truly lived life to the fullest. His love for NASCAR, coaching softball, and showing horses brought joy not only to him but also to those around him. These interests allowed him to connect with his daughters and community on a deeply personal level, further cementing his legacy as a devoted family man and mentor.

Legacy and Celebration of Life

Hoyt's legacy is carried forward by his wife, Wanda Short, daughters Tamera F. Short and Kaye Lessman, and his special friends. His life was celebrated in a service at Turner Funeral Home, reflecting on the fond memories and significant impact he had on those around him. Hoyt Evans Short's contributions to his community and his family's lives will be remembered and cherished by all who knew him.

The passing of Hoyt Evans Short marks the end of an era for the Harrison community. His life serves as an inspiring example of service, dedication, and love for one's community and family. As we reflect on his countless contributions, Hoyt's story encourages us to pursue our passions with zeal and to make a positive impact in the lives of others. His memory will undoubtedly continue to inspire and influence for generations to come.