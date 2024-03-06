Hoxie Council Member Sues City Over FOIA Violations, Seeks Transparency

In a significant move for government transparency, Hoxie City Council member Darrell Pickney has initiated legal action against the east Arkansas city, alleging serious breaches of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). Filed in Lawrence County Circuit Court, the lawsuit accuses the city of failing to provide requested records within the mandated three days, unjustly billing Pickney for document retrieval, and Mayor Dennis Coggins' attempts to silence him during a council meeting.

The Genesis of the Dispute

The controversy began in the autumn when Pickney, probing into an audit, faced obstructions including being barred from entering City Hall by Mayor Coggins. Seeking clarity, Pickney requested surveillance footage of the incident, only to be met with a $220 charge. Despite initially paying for the video without full awareness of his rights, he later discovered the footage failed to capture the critical incident, as detailed in the lawsuit led by attorneys Joey McCutchen and Stephen Napurano.

Legal and Financial Repercussions

Further complicating matters, City Attorney Nancy Hall filed a damages complaint against Pickney in February, framing his FOIA request as a contractual agreement with the city. In response, Pickney's lawsuit calls for judicial intervention to enforce compliance with his FOIA requests and to abolish the practice of charging for employee labor in record retrieval. Additionally, he seeks coverage for attorney fees and associated costs. Despite attempts, comments from the mayor and city attorney remain unobtained.

Broader Implications for Government Transparency

This legal battle in Hoxie is not isolated. Last month, the McCutchen Sexton Napurano law firm secured a victory in a similar FOIA lawsuit against the West Memphis School District, spotlighting a growing concern for governmental transparency in Arkansas. Pickney's case, hence, transcends the local dispute, symbolizing a critical fight for citizens' rights to information and accountability from their elected officials. As the lawsuit progresses, it sets a pivotal precedent for the enforcement of FOIA laws and the broader implications for civic engagement and government oversight.