Howard University and NNPA Celebrate 197 Years of Black Press with Digital Archives Tour

On March 14, 2024, Howard University's Moorland-Spingarn Research Center (MSRC) alongside the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) will host a momentous event in honor of Black Press Day, spotlighting nearly two centuries of African American journalistic excellence. This year's celebration, marking the 197th anniversary of the Black Press in America, will not only highlight the pivotal role of Black journalists and publications but also underscore a significant leap towards digital preservation and accessibility of Black history.

Preserving History: The Digital Archives Project

At the heart of the celebration lies the Black Press Archives Digitization Project, a collaborative effort between MSRC and NNPA initiated in 1973. With recent boosts from Google and the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, the project has received substantial funding, propelling the digitization of over 100,000 newspapers that chronicle the African Diaspora's stories. Dr. Benjamin Talton, Director of MSRC, emphasized the project's significance in ensuring the digital age does not overlook the rich narrative of the Black Press. This initiative not only aims to safeguard this invaluable collection but also to make it universally accessible, reflecting a global narrative of Black resilience and creativity.

Partnership and Progress

The longstanding collaboration between Howard University's MSRC and the NNPA has been instrumental in advancing the cause of the Black Press. Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., President and CEO of the NNPA, highlighted the partnership's role in fostering a profound appreciation for the Black journalistic legacy amongst students and the broader community. Karen Carter Richards, Chair of the NNPA Fund, praised Google's financial support as a critical step towards preserving and democratizing access to historical records of Black-owned newspapers. This concerted effort underscores a collective commitment to celebrating the past while innovating for the future.

A Day of Reflection and Celebration

The event will feature a ceremonial drum performance, setting the tone for a day of reflection on the Black Press's enduring legacy. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with the fruits of the digitization project, exploring the Black Press Gallery of Distinguished Publishers and the extensive archival spaces curated by MSRC's student archivists. This immersive experience aims to inspire a new generation of journalists, historians, and scholars, bridging centuries of storytelling with the possibilities unlocked by digital technology.

As Howard University and the NNPA prepare to commemorate this historic day, the emphasis on digital innovation serves as a beacon of progress, illuminating the path forward for the Black Press. By preserving the voices of the past and making them accessible in the present, this celebration not only honors the legacy of Black journalism but also ensures its vibrant continuation into the future.