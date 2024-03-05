Howard High School Debuts 'Tuck Everlasting' Musical: Immortality Explored Through Student Lens

Howard High School's theater department, under the direction of Ryan Canuelle, is set to present its production of 'Tuck Everlasting', a musical adaptation of Natalie Babbitt's beloved novel. Scheduled for March 15 and 16, the performances promise to offer an engaging exploration of immortality and the value of life's fleeting moments, through the eyes of its young protagonists and a talented student-run company. This engaging choice of production comes at a time when the themes of legacy and the impacts of our actions on the world have never been more relevant to its student audience.

A Story That Resonates with Youth

Canuelle's decision to bring 'Tuck Everlasting' to the Howard High stage was driven by his desire to connect with students on a deeper level. The story, which delves into the concept of immortality through the experiences of the Tuck family and young Winnie Foster, serves as a metaphor for the students' own journeys through adolescence and beyond. It's a reminder that life's impermanence is what makes it so precious. Through intensive rehearsals, the cast and crew have been working to bring the story's complex themes and emotional depth to life, with the guidance of Canuelle and the contributions of talented students like Sam Markowitz and Tess Silverman, who bring their personal connections to the narrative.

The Challenges and Triumphs of Production

Staging a musical as intricate as 'Tuck Everlasting' is no small feat, especially for a high school production. The technical demands of the show, including its score and choreography, have required a high level of dedication and skill from the entire student-run company. Markowitz, the head of sound, and Silverman, who portrays Winnie Foster, have both shared how their personal experiences have informed their contributions to the production, adding layers of authenticity and emotional resonance. The process has not only been a technical challenge but a deeply personal journey for the students involved, offering them a unique opportunity to reflect on the themes of the story in the context of their own lives.

A Reflection on Life and Legacy

As the curtain rises on Howard High's rendition of 'Tuck Everlasting', audiences are invited to ponder the question of what it truly means to live. The musical poses profound questions about immortality, legacy, and the beauty of life's temporal nature, all while showcasing the talents and insights of its young performers. For the students, the production represents not only the culmination of months of hard work but also a poignant farewell to their own high school experiences, mirroring the narrative's exploration of endings and beginnings. As the community gathers to experience the show, they will no doubt be moved by the passion and thoughtfulness that have gone into this production.

With performances slated for 7 p.m. on March 15 and at 2 and 7 p.m. on March 16 at Howard High School, located at 8700 Old Annapolis Road in Ellicott City, 'Tuck Everlasting' is an event not to be missed. Tickets, available for purchase at hcpss.booktix.com, range from $5-$12, offering an accessible opportunity for all to engage with this thought-provoking production. As the Howard High community and beyond prepare to embark on this journey through time and the essence of life, 'Tuck Everlasting' stands as a testament to the power of storytelling and the enduring impact of theatre in our lives.