How the US Surpassed Europe Economically Through Resource Intensity and Economic Nationalism

In the grand theater of world economics, the United States and Europe once stood shoulder to shoulder. Today, however, the disparity in their economic prowess is stark, reminiscent of times when Europe was blighted by wars. The genesis of this divergence can be traced back to the global financial crisis, which was further exacerbated by the euro zone's subsequent debt challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic, followed by the nearly two-year-long conflict post-Russia's invasion of Ukraine, only served to widen the chasm.

The Economic Tug of War

The United States, through a potent mix of resource intensity and economic nationalism, has managed to surge ahead. This strategy has bolstered the global influence of American corporations and amplified the country's overall economic power. In contrast, Europe's economic performance has been marred by a series of crises, leading to a noticeable gap in their per capita income and the competitiveness of their products vis-à-vis the United States.

A Tale of Two Economies

A striking example of this divergence can be seen in the realm of home prices. While American homeowners have been witnessing an appreciable appreciation in their property values, their European counterparts have been grappling with subdued growth. Similarly, the disparity extends to wage inflation, with the United States recording a significantly higher rate compared to Europe.

The Fed's Pivot and Its Impact

In the backdrop of these unfolding events, the Federal Reserve's pivot on inflation and market activity has had profound implications. By maintaining a proactive stance, the Fed has been instrumental in steering the American economy on the path of steady recovery. In stark contrast, Europe continues to grapple with its economic challenges, thereby further widening the economic divergence.

The current economic landscape, underscored by the United States' supremacy, is a testament to its resource intensity and economic nationalism. As these economic tectonics continue to shift, the world watches with bated breath, contemplating the potential repercussions on the global order.