How Big is Your Yard? Study Reveals Average Sizes Across U.S. Cities

When it comes to the size of a yard, less is not more for many Americans. A recent study conducted by LawnStarter has cast a spotlight on the average yard sizes across 2,000 cities in the United States, giving us a compelling snapshot of residential space distribution. The study, leveraging data from the Federal Housing Finance Agency, unveils how the size of yards in single-family homes varies across the country, revealing some intriguing trends.

Surprising Standouts

Carbondale, Illinois, a city with a population slightly north of 25,000, emerged as a surprise standout in the study. It secured the 20th spot with an average yard size of 0.732 acres—a size that comfortably overshadows the national average of half an acre. To put this into perspective, Carbondale's average yard is roughly equivalent to 31,798 square feet, significantly larger than many city-dwelling Americans are accustomed to.

Small Populations, Large Yards

The study also hinted at a correlation between population size and yard size. Several cities topping the list have smaller populations, suggesting a possible inverse relationship between the number of residents and the size of yard spaces per person. It's an observation that underscores the stark differences between urban and rural living environments.

Geographical Trends

Geography also seemed to play a crucial role in dictating yard size. North Carolina and Texas stood out, with the most cities featuring in the top 150. This trend suggests that Southern states are more likely to have larger yards—an assumption that is reinforced by the notable presence of other Southern states like Arkansas, Georgia, and Tennessee in the upper half of the ranking. However, the city that clinched the top spot, Carney, Maryland, with an average yard size of 1.140 acres, doesn't strictly fall within the traditional definition of 'The South', leaving room for exceptions to the rule.

The exploration of yard sizes offers a fascinating glimpse into American residential lifestyles. As this study shows, when it comes to yards, size matters—and, depending on where you live, you might just have more outdoor space than you thought.