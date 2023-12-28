en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

How Amanda Bradford’s The League Revolutionized the Dating App Industry

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:39 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:30 am EST
How Amanda Bradford’s The League Revolutionized the Dating App Industry

When Amanda Bradford, a newly-single business school student, found herself dissatisfied with the existing dating apps, she never imagined her quest for a more suitable platform would lead her to create The League, a dating app that emphasizes the ‘quality over quantity’ of matches for career-focused individuals. Drawing inspiration from the power couples at Stanford Business School, she decided to craft an app catering to ambitious, goal-oriented singles seeking long-term relationships.

Emphasis on Quality and Authenticity

Unlike other apps, The League requires users to apply and spend time on their profiles, syncing with LinkedIn for authentication and ensuring data integrity. This unique approach has led to higher match rates and more wedding announcements in the New York Times than any other app. One of the app’s unique features includes a vetted community, where users have to apply to join, and limiting the number of daily matches to three. In addition, The League allows users to hide their profile from co-workers to avoid any potential awkward interactions.

A Success Story

After nearly a decade, Bradford sold The League to Match Group, the owner of Tinder and Hinge, for a whopping $30 million. Notably, it remains the only dating app that was entirely engineered and coded by a woman. Her dedication to creating a community for serious daters and enforcing standards has made The League a unique player in the dating app industry and a personal success for Bradford. This journey, from an idea to a successful business venture, is a testament to Bradford’s vision and tenacity.

Future of The League

Under the new ownership of Match Group, The League is expected to continue its growth trajectory, maintaining its standards and commitment to providing high-quality matches for career-focused individuals. The League’s success story is a testament to the power of innovation and the importance of meeting the specific needs of a niche market in the modern dating landscape.

0
Business Tech United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tork Motors Rolls Out Year-End Offers on Electric Motorcycles

By Dil Bar Irshad

Garment Workers' Unrest in Bangladesh: A Struggle for Fair Wages

By Geeta Pillai

PSX Surges: Gains 1,271 Points, Breaks Through 62,000 Mark!

By Mazhar Abbas

Navigating 2024: Predictions for Australia's Property Market

By Geeta Pillai

Deciphering the Mystery Behind Airline Ticket Pricing ...
@Business · 6 mins
Deciphering the Mystery Behind Airline Ticket Pricing ...
heart comment 0
PIA Privatization Plan Hits Roadblock Over Financial Obligations: Setbacks and Challenges Ahead

By Mazhar Abbas

PIA Privatization Plan Hits Roadblock Over Financial Obligations: Setbacks and Challenges Ahead
Jim Green Footwear: From Local Success to Global Expansion

By Israel Ojoko

Jim Green Footwear: From Local Success to Global Expansion
Asian Markets Rise on US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations

By Nimrah Khatoon

Asian Markets Rise on US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations
Indian Rupee Strengthens Amid Declining Dollar Index and Strong Equity Markets

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Rupee Strengthens Amid Declining Dollar Index and Strong Equity Markets
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating the Labyrinth of Depression: Coping Strategies from Therapist Linda Meredith
3 mins
Navigating the Labyrinth of Depression: Coping Strategies from Therapist Linda Meredith
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
4 mins
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor
4 mins
Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor
Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh
4 mins
Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
5 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, and Societal Milestones
6 mins
A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, and Societal Milestones
The Year in Media: High-Profile Interviews that Shaped 2023
6 mins
The Year in Media: High-Profile Interviews that Shaped 2023
Significant Developments in North Korea Set to Shape its Future
7 mins
Significant Developments in North Korea Set to Shape its Future
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
12 mins
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
5 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
7 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app