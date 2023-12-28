How Amanda Bradford’s The League Revolutionized the Dating App Industry

When Amanda Bradford, a newly-single business school student, found herself dissatisfied with the existing dating apps, she never imagined her quest for a more suitable platform would lead her to create The League, a dating app that emphasizes the ‘quality over quantity’ of matches for career-focused individuals. Drawing inspiration from the power couples at Stanford Business School, she decided to craft an app catering to ambitious, goal-oriented singles seeking long-term relationships.

Emphasis on Quality and Authenticity

Unlike other apps, The League requires users to apply and spend time on their profiles, syncing with LinkedIn for authentication and ensuring data integrity. This unique approach has led to higher match rates and more wedding announcements in the New York Times than any other app. One of the app’s unique features includes a vetted community, where users have to apply to join, and limiting the number of daily matches to three. In addition, The League allows users to hide their profile from co-workers to avoid any potential awkward interactions.

A Success Story

After nearly a decade, Bradford sold The League to Match Group, the owner of Tinder and Hinge, for a whopping $30 million. Notably, it remains the only dating app that was entirely engineered and coded by a woman. Her dedication to creating a community for serious daters and enforcing standards has made The League a unique player in the dating app industry and a personal success for Bradford. This journey, from an idea to a successful business venture, is a testament to Bradford’s vision and tenacity.

Future of The League

Under the new ownership of Match Group, The League is expected to continue its growth trajectory, maintaining its standards and commitment to providing high-quality matches for career-focused individuals. The League’s success story is a testament to the power of innovation and the importance of meeting the specific needs of a niche market in the modern dating landscape.