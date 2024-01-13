en English
Conflict & Defence

Houthi Rebels Defy Strikes, Threaten Global Shipping in Yemen

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
In the early hours of dawn, the air above Yemen reverberated with the thunderous echoes of U.S.-led strikes on Houthi rebel targets. However, the Iran-backed Houthis remain undeterred, claiming the strikes as ineffective and vowing to continue their attacks on international shipping lanes in the Red Sea. This audacious defiance has stoked fears of an escalating conflict in an already volatile region.

The U.S. and UK-led coalition targeted Houthi military installations in a series of precision strikes, aimed at curbing the rebel group’s maritime offensives. Despite the formidable display of military prowess, the Houthis have dismissed the strikes as inconsequential. They continue to threaten the security of international shipping lanes, a vital artery for global supply chains.

Global Implications and International Response

The potential fallout from this conflict reaches far beyond Yemen’s borders. The Red Sea is a critical commercial shipping route, with disruptions in this region holding the potential to send shockwaves through global supply chains. The U.N. Security Council has unequivocally demanded the Houthis to cease their maritime attacks, but the rebel group remains defiant.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

