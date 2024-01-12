en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Houthi Rebels Threaten Retaliation Amid Escalating Tensions in Middle East

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:49 am EST
Houthi Rebels Threaten Retaliation Amid Escalating Tensions in Middle East

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have threatened to retaliate fiercely against American and British strikes which were launched in response to drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. The strikes resulted in at least five deaths and six injuries. This escalation adds to the tensions in a region already affected by Israel’s conflict in Gaza.

Houthi Retaliation: An Escalation in Tensions

The Houthi rebels retaliated against American and British strikes in response to a recent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. The retaliatory strikes killed at least five people and wounded six. The Red Sea route is a crucial waterway for global trade, with attacks causing severe disruptions. The U.S. Navy confirmed an attack on a ship in the Indian Ocean, signaling Iran’s willingness to strike vessels as part of a wider maritime campaign linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Regional Confrontation: From Yemen to Gaza

The ongoing war in Yemen began when the Houthis seized the country’s capital in 2014. The conflict has since morphed into a regional confrontation as Iran backed the Houthis with weapons and support. The strikes have raised the prospect of a wider conflict in a region already beset by Israel’s war in Gaza. U.S. and British militaries conducted a retaliatory strike using warship and submarine launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets on sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. The international community, including the U.S., U.K., and several other nations, issued a statement warning the Houthis to cease the attacks or face potential military action.

Implications for the Middle East and Beyond

The Houthis have vowed retaliation, and the situation in the region remains tense. The U.S. and British militaries conducted a massive retaliatory strike on Houthi rebels in Yemen, targeting over 60 sites at 16 locations. The coordinated military assault came after a final warning to the Houthis to cease their attacks. Russia requested an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on the strikes. The retaliatory strikes conducted by the U.S. and the U.K. against the Houthi rebels in Yemen have also highlighted the escalating conflict between the Houthi rebels and the international community, particularly the U.S. and U.K., and the potential for a wider war in the Middle East.

0
United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
17 seconds ago
Nikki Haley's Campaign Takes Legal Action Over Deceptive Attack Ad
In the high-stakes game of political chess, Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign has taken a significant legal step against an Iowa television station for airing an attack ad financed by a group associated with Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign. The ad in dispute, bought by Fight Right Inc., was broadcasted by ABC affiliate KCAU, sparking controversy with
Nikki Haley's Campaign Takes Legal Action Over Deceptive Attack Ad
Zach Bryan Stirs Excitement with Surprise Show and a Star Guest
5 mins ago
Zach Bryan Stirs Excitement with Surprise Show and a Star Guest
RodeoHouston 2024 Unveils Star-Studded Lineup Featuring Viral Country Underdog
5 mins ago
RodeoHouston 2024 Unveils Star-Studded Lineup Featuring Viral Country Underdog
Vertical Bridge Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Promotions
31 seconds ago
Vertical Bridge Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Promotions
BOEM Unveils Draft Environmental Assessment for Offshore Wind Energy Leases
1 min ago
BOEM Unveils Draft Environmental Assessment for Offshore Wind Energy Leases
Illinois Tollway Introduces Efficient I-PASS Sticker System for Toll Collection
3 mins ago
Illinois Tollway Introduces Efficient I-PASS Sticker System for Toll Collection
Latest Headlines
World News
Adam Copeland Brings Wrestling Intensity to Ares Role in 'Percy Jackson'
15 seconds
Adam Copeland Brings Wrestling Intensity to Ares Role in 'Percy Jackson'
Nikki Haley's Campaign Takes Legal Action Over Deceptive Attack Ad
18 seconds
Nikki Haley's Campaign Takes Legal Action Over Deceptive Attack Ad
Inside Switzerland's Healthcare System: A Blend of Quality Care and Innovation
54 seconds
Inside Switzerland's Healthcare System: A Blend of Quality Care and Innovation
Confident Cobblers Ready for Wigan Athletic Rematch, Says Manager Jon Brady
2 mins
Confident Cobblers Ready for Wigan Athletic Rematch, Says Manager Jon Brady
Rahul Gandhi Urges IYC Workers to 'Fight Fearlessly', Launches 'Rozgaar Do, Nyay Do' Campaign
3 mins
Rahul Gandhi Urges IYC Workers to 'Fight Fearlessly', Launches 'Rozgaar Do, Nyay Do' Campaign
Patrick Bamford Seeks Goal-Scoring Advice from Gary Lineker: A Surprise Move with Spectacular Results
4 mins
Patrick Bamford Seeks Goal-Scoring Advice from Gary Lineker: A Surprise Move with Spectacular Results
Japanese Finance Minister Foresees Swift Resolution to Sri Lanka's Debt Restructuring
5 mins
Japanese Finance Minister Foresees Swift Resolution to Sri Lanka's Debt Restructuring
Archana Gautam: Navigating Health Challenges and Reality TV Space
7 mins
Archana Gautam: Navigating Health Challenges and Reality TV Space
Mahant Raju Das Elucidates Pran Pratishtha's Significance Amid Ram Mandir Construction
7 mins
Mahant Raju Das Elucidates Pran Pratishtha's Significance Amid Ram Mandir Construction
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
4 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app