en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Houthi Rebels’ Missile Attack on US Destroyer Amplifies Tensions in the Red Sea

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:10 am EST
Houthi Rebels’ Missile Attack on US Destroyer Amplifies Tensions in the Red Sea

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have launched an anti-ship cruise missile towards a US destroyer, the USS Laboon, in the Red Sea, marking a serious escalation in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The missile, however, was intercepted mid-air by a US fighter jet, averting a potential disaster. This incident intensifies the existing tensions in the region, which have been escalating due to a series of attacks affecting global shipping, primarily instigated by the prolonged conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Retaliatory Strikes Against the Houthis

In response to the attempted attack on the USS Laboon, the US, along with its allied nations, initiated retaliatory strikes against the Houthi rebels. The strikes targeted key Houthi locations, including weapon depots, radars, and command centres, causing significant casualties and damage. These attacks mark the latest response to the Houthi’s persistent disruption of the Red Sea shipping corridor, which has been under strain due to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Houthi Threat and the Red Sea Shipping Corridor

The Houthi group, which took control of Yemen’s capital in 2014 with backing from Iran, has not claimed responsibility for the missile attack on the USS Laboon. However, this is not their first venture into targeting shipping vessels. Since November, the Houthis have been launching attacks on shipping to retaliate against Israel’s offensive against Hamas, often targeting vessels with no direct links to Israel. This has led to the US Navy advising American-flagged vessels to avoid the region due to the heightened risk.

Political Implications and the Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis

As the conflict escalates, the Biden administration is contemplating re-designating the Houthis as a terror organization, a label that President Biden removed during his first year in office. Saudi Arabia, which supports the Yemeni government-in-exile and is caught in a war against the Houthis, is attempting to maintain a ceasefire in Yemen and navigate its complex relationship with Iran. Amidst these geopolitical tensions, the conflict in Yemen continues to result in a significant loss of life and has triggered a severe humanitarian crisis.

0
Conflict & Defence Iran United States Yemen
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Conflict & Defence

See more
5 mins ago
Protesters Rally at British Military Base in Cyprus, Decrying Role in Regional Conflicts
Around 300 protesters gathered at Britain’s Akrotiri military base in Cyprus, voicing their opposition to the base’s role in regional conflicts and demanding its closure. Because of its perceived role in conflicts in Gaza and Yemen, the British-controlled base has become a flashpoint for peace activists. Public Outcry Against Military Intervention The demonstration, organized by
Protesters Rally at British Military Base in Cyprus, Decrying Role in Regional Conflicts
Investigating the Distressing Trend of Veteran Suicides in Australia
19 mins ago
Investigating the Distressing Trend of Veteran Suicides in Australia
Russian Fighter Evades Ukrainian Drone: A New Age in Warfare
20 mins ago
Russian Fighter Evades Ukrainian Drone: A New Age in Warfare
Close Shave for KDF Soldiers as Boat Capsizes in Indian Ocean
11 mins ago
Close Shave for KDF Soldiers as Boat Capsizes in Indian Ocean
Arab League to Convene Emergency Meeting Amid Somalia-Ethiopia Tensions
19 mins ago
Arab League to Convene Emergency Meeting Amid Somalia-Ethiopia Tensions
Sir Keir Starmer Reverses Stance on Military Action Votes
19 mins ago
Sir Keir Starmer Reverses Stance on Military Action Votes
Latest Headlines
World News
Soroti Cricket Academy's Pivotal Tour to Rwanda: An Opportunity to Showcase Talent and Promote Cricket
5 mins
Soroti Cricket Academy's Pivotal Tour to Rwanda: An Opportunity to Showcase Talent and Promote Cricket
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
5 mins
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
8 mins
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
8 mins
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
9 mins
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
11 mins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
12 mins
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
12 mins
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
13 mins
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
20 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app