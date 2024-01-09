Houston’s Unexpected Hailstorm: A Dance of Ice and Dust

On a late afternoon in the sprawling cityscape of Houston, the atmosphere hummed with a peculiar tension. The clock had barely struck 6 p.m. when an unexpected cold front swept across the region, replacing the day’s earlier warmth with a chilly gust of air. But it was the unusual soundtrack to this weather shift that caught residents off guard: a riotous clatter, akin to a bag of Skittles being upended onto rooftops and car hoods.

The Hailstorm Phenomenon

This strange symphony was, in fact, the sound of hail forming and falling. The hailstorm, a result of the cold air that moved in post the cold front, coaxed the remaining showers and thunderstorms into squeezing out frozen water droplets. These pea-sized hailstones tumbled through the storm, drawing comparisons to lottery balls being tossed around in a tempestuous draw.

From Hail to Graupel

Interestingly, some of the hail took on a distinct form – that of graupel. These tiny balls of ice, visually similar to Dipping Dots ice cream, became the talk of the town. Houstonians found themselves amazed and intrigued at the sight of these ice crystals that the National Weather Service confirmed as graupel. This is a unique weather phenomenon that occurs when supercooled water droplets freeze onto a snow crystal.

A Memento of the Storm

The cold front, a swift traveler from the Pacific that had journeyed across west Texas, had picked up dirt and dust along its path. This debris found its way into the hailstones, becoming trapped within their icy confines. As the hailstones melted and the high-speed winds dried the water droplets, they left behind a dusty film on the outdoor cars, becoming a rather gritty memento of this weather anomaly. Residents promptly captured the spectacle in photos and videos, sharing their experiences of the heavy rain, darkened skies, and gusty winds via Click2Pins.