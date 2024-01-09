en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Houston’s Unexpected Hailstorm: A Dance of Ice and Dust

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 9, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Houston’s Unexpected Hailstorm: A Dance of Ice and Dust

On a late afternoon in the sprawling cityscape of Houston, the atmosphere hummed with a peculiar tension. The clock had barely struck 6 p.m. when an unexpected cold front swept across the region, replacing the day’s earlier warmth with a chilly gust of air. But it was the unusual soundtrack to this weather shift that caught residents off guard: a riotous clatter, akin to a bag of Skittles being upended onto rooftops and car hoods.

The Hailstorm Phenomenon

This strange symphony was, in fact, the sound of hail forming and falling. The hailstorm, a result of the cold air that moved in post the cold front, coaxed the remaining showers and thunderstorms into squeezing out frozen water droplets. These pea-sized hailstones tumbled through the storm, drawing comparisons to lottery balls being tossed around in a tempestuous draw.

From Hail to Graupel

Interestingly, some of the hail took on a distinct form – that of graupel. These tiny balls of ice, visually similar to Dipping Dots ice cream, became the talk of the town. Houstonians found themselves amazed and intrigued at the sight of these ice crystals that the National Weather Service confirmed as graupel. This is a unique weather phenomenon that occurs when supercooled water droplets freeze onto a snow crystal.

A Memento of the Storm

The cold front, a swift traveler from the Pacific that had journeyed across west Texas, had picked up dirt and dust along its path. This debris found its way into the hailstones, becoming trapped within their icy confines. As the hailstones melted and the high-speed winds dried the water droplets, they left behind a dusty film on the outdoor cars, becoming a rather gritty memento of this weather anomaly. Residents promptly captured the spectacle in photos and videos, sharing their experiences of the heavy rain, darkened skies, and gusty winds via Click2Pins.

0
United States Weather
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
12 seconds ago
Louisiana Governor Revokes Alternative Graduation Pathway on First Day
In a sweeping move on his inaugural day, Governor Jeff Landry reversed a decision that had significant implications for Louisiana high school students. The governor revoked the alternative graduation pathway for seniors who fail to successfully navigate the state’s academic progress exam, known as the LEAP test. This alternative route, previously ratified by the Board
Louisiana Governor Revokes Alternative Graduation Pathway on First Day
Sophisticated Credit Card Skimmer Discovered in Ohio Store
2 mins ago
Sophisticated Credit Card Skimmer Discovered in Ohio Store
Hilton Unveils New Extended-Stay Hotel Brand: LivSmart Studios
2 mins ago
Hilton Unveils New Extended-Stay Hotel Brand: LivSmart Studios
Graziano Brothers to Expand Twin Peaks' Presence in Northern New Jersey
33 seconds ago
Graziano Brothers to Expand Twin Peaks' Presence in Northern New Jersey
Norway-US Collaboration Paves Way for Hydropower Advancement
1 min ago
Norway-US Collaboration Paves Way for Hydropower Advancement
Trump's Wish for US Economy Crash Sparks Controversy and Concern
2 mins ago
Trump's Wish for US Economy Crash Sparks Controversy and Concern
Latest Headlines
World News
Louisiana Governor Revokes Alternative Graduation Pathway on First Day
13 seconds
Louisiana Governor Revokes Alternative Graduation Pathway on First Day
Charterhouse Set to Acquire Sports Marketing Group Two Circles for £250 Million
20 seconds
Charterhouse Set to Acquire Sports Marketing Group Two Circles for £250 Million
The Looming Threat of a 'Tripledemic': A Convergence of Respiratory Viruses
37 seconds
The Looming Threat of a 'Tripledemic': A Convergence of Respiratory Viruses
MPs Discuss the NHS Dental Care Crisis in House of Commons
50 seconds
MPs Discuss the NHS Dental Care Crisis in House of Commons
Trump's Wish for US Economy Crash Sparks Controversy and Concern
2 mins
Trump's Wish for US Economy Crash Sparks Controversy and Concern
UK Parliament Debates Crisis in NHS Dental Care, Labour's Reform Motion Defeated
2 mins
UK Parliament Debates Crisis in NHS Dental Care, Labour's Reform Motion Defeated
Delhi ACB Registers FIR Over Sub-standard Medical Supplies
3 mins
Delhi ACB Registers FIR Over Sub-standard Medical Supplies
NewsHour Debate Dissects Asaduddin Owaisi's Comments on CJI's Flag Analogy
3 mins
NewsHour Debate Dissects Asaduddin Owaisi's Comments on CJI's Flag Analogy
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses: Doctors Report Prolonged Symptoms
3 mins
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses: Doctors Report Prolonged Symptoms
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
4 mins
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
2 hours
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
4 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
4 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app