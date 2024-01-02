Houston’s Top Baby Names of 2023: Emma and Liam Reign Supreme

The Houston Health Department has unveiled the most favored baby names of 2023, with Liam and Emma securing the top positions once again. In the realm of boys’ names, Liam has successfully held the crown for five consecutive years, while Emma has been the undisputed choice for girls for the past four years.

Unwavering Trends and New Entrants

For boys, Noah and Mateo retained their positions as the second and third most popular names, reflecting a trend that has been consistent since 2019. Other favorites included Santiago, Sebastian, Dylan, Elijah, Lucas, Oliver, and Daniel. Notably, Lucas made its way into the top 10 for the first time in over half a decade. Despite a slight decrease in the total births from the previous year, with over 60,000 recorded in 2023 compared to an excess of 64,000 in 2022, the popularity of these names remained unaffected.

A Shift in Girls’ Names

For girls, Mia and Camila came in second and third, following Emma. A noteworthy shift was observed as Olivia, which held the most popular position from 2019 to 2021 and was second in 2022, dropped to the fourth position. The list of popular names for girls also saw the presence of Isabella, Sofia, Sophia, Amelia, Charlotte, and Emily.

More Than Just Names

These names, while a simple matter of preference for parents, provide a fascinating glimpse into societal trends and cultural influences. What remains consistent, amidst the changing preferences, is the anticipation and joy brought by the arrival of a newborn. As we step into 2024, we can only wait and see what naming trends the new year will bring.