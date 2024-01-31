Houston's Economy in 2024: Slowdown Anticipated, Small Businesses to Remain Steady

Local economists and business experts in Houston predict a deceleration in economic growth for 2024, mirroring national expectations of a slowdown but not necessarily a recession. The forecast was made during the Houston Business Journal's Economic Forecast event, where Gus Faucher of PNC, Bill Gilmer of the University of Houston, and Tim Jeffcoat, former director of the U.S. Small Business Administration's Houston district, expressed optimistic projections for both the national and Houston economies.

A Past of Dips and Recoveries

The city's economy has been on a roller coaster ride over the past few years due to the impact of the pandemic. The local economy experienced a steep decline, followed by a strong recovery in 2021 and 2022. This resilience, experts suggest, has set the stage for the predicted slowdown in growth, which, while not as robust as previous years, is far from a contraction.

Oil Prices and Job Growth

Central to Houston's economic performance in 2024 will be the energy sector and oil prices. Estimates suggest that the city could add between 23,500 and 43,800 new jobs, contingent on oil prices falling within the $65 to $80 per barrel range. The energy sector's contribution to the local economy has stabilized, dropping from 30% to 20% of Houston's growth, a signal of the city's diversifying economic base.

Small Businesses: Stability and Potential Growth

Small businesses in Houston are predicted to at least maintain stability, with potential for growth in 2024. The small business ecosystem in Houston has seen an expansion, with increases in SBA-guaranteed funding, venture capital funding, and federal contracts. New markets, access to capital, and benefits from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act are seen as opportunities for these businesses. However, challenges remain in formulating sustainable growth strategies and addressing workforce issues. But despite these hurdles, small businesses are viewed as more nimble and adaptable in the face of economic trials.