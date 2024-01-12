en English
Houston Preempts Hard Freeze with Community Warming Centers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:20 pm EST
Houston Preempts Hard Freeze with Community Warming Centers

In anticipation of a significant hard freeze, the City of Houston is set to open various warming centers across the city next week. This move is a proactive response to protect vulnerable populations from the adverse effects of the extreme cold, including those without access to adequate shelter. The warming centers, commencing operations from Monday at 8 p.m, will be located at city facilities including the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center, Downtown Recovery Center, Fonde Community Center, Metropolitan Multi-Service Center at W. Gray, and Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center.

Transportation Accessibility and Pet Accommodation

These facilities are not only conveniently accessible via METRO services but also pet-friendly, with kennels provided by BARC. This initiative ensures that no resident has to choose between their safety and their pets amid the freezing temperatures. The spirit of community support is echoed by Lakewood Church and several YMCA locations, which are also extending their premises as warming centers.

Additional Support in Surrounding Areas

Support extends beyond the city limits, with Fort Bend County library branches and Rosenberg’s Friends of Attack Poverty offering shelter during specific hours. The Cleveland Independent School District is also opening warming centers at Cleveland Middle School and Santa Fe Middle School. However, students seeking shelter are required to present IDs, and while personal care items and food are permitted, pets and alcohol are not.

Precautions and Safety Measures

While these warming centers offer a lifeline to those most in need, all residents are advised to take necessary precautions to safeguard themselves from the extreme cold. This includes protection against hypothermia, ensuring pets are safe, winterizing cars, and protecting pipes and sprinklers. Additionally, residents are reminded of the dangers of carbon monoxide, a silent killer that can be produced by certain heating appliances.

This collective effort across the City of Houston and other organizations underlines the importance of community solidarity in the face of natural adversities. It serves as a reminder that in times of extreme weather conditions, every small measure can contribute to saving lives.

Safety United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

