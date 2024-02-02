Houston Parents Resist New Education System Reform Program

Parents at Love Elementary School in Houston's Northside are voicing their opposition to the New Education System (NES) reform program - an initiative targeting underperforming schools. The point of contention lies in the perceived overemphasis on test results, at the expense of the human element in education.

Houston ISD and NES: A Constrained Selection Process

Houston Independent School District (HISD), under the leadership of state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles, finds itself in a conundrum. Only 14 schools, from a pool of 24 eligible campuses, are allowed to participate in the NES reform program. The selection criteria and process have been shrouded in a cloud of uncertainty, as the district has limited press access to meetings discussing the program.

Texas Education Agency Accountability System: A Point of Contention

The new Texas Education Agency accountability system is another bone of contention. Over 100 other school districts have dragged the TEA to court over the new system, which, if implemented, would see a significant number of Houston ISD schools, including Love Elementary, fall short of state standards. Love Elementary, which previously held an A rating, could see its rating drop to a D.

NES: A Mixed Bag of Reviews

While the NES reform program has been met with resistance, it has also elicited a range of reactions from current students. Some appreciate the structured environment, while others are buckling under the increased workloads and mental strain. Schools participating in NES have shown greater progress in math and reading compared to non-NES schools. However, concerns about the program's centralized approach and the reduction in teacher autonomy persist.

The district is now turning to the community for feedback, with principals expected to submit their decisions regarding NES participation by February 7. The final selections are due to be made by February 9, deepening the intrigue, anticipation, and apprehension surrounding the fate of Houston's education system.