Houston Museum's 'Endless Love': A Roach Named After Your Ex

In a humorous twist to the Valentine's Day tradition, the Houston Museum of Natural Science has launched an unconventional promotion named 'Endless Love.' This quirky initiative allows participants to name a hissing cockroach after an ex-partner for a mere $10. The named roaches will find their home at the Heartbreak Motel, a special section inside the Museum Store.

A Humorous Tribute to Past Relationships

Endless Love is not merely a jestful celebration of past relationships; it also offers a unique gift option for Valentine's. Participants receive a certificate and an Endless Love enamel pin, all in the spirit of fun and light-heartedness. This initiative is a testament to the museum's creative approach in engaging their audience.

Supporting Conservation Efforts

Aside from its humorous aspect, the promotion plays a significant role in supporting the conservation efforts of the Cockrell Butterfly Center. Each contribution helps fund conservation initiatives, making the participants part of a larger cause. It's a reminder of how love and humor can be channeled towards a worthy cause.

Confronting Fears for Love

The campaign also serves as an opportunity for individuals to confront their fear of cockroaches. Lauren Kelly, who participated in the promotion, demonstrated this by bravely getting close to the insects, guided by Lauren Davidson, the Director of the HMNS Cockrell Butterfly Center. This initiative is a testament to the museum's dedication to creating unique, educational experiences.