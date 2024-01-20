Houston Embraces Majestic Billboard Celebrating Upcoming Ram Temple Consecration in Ayodhya

As the date of the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya, India, nears, Houston, Texas, witnesses an unprecedented display of religious fervour and celebration. A 300-foot-tall billboard, showcasing the image of Shri Ram, graces the city's busiest highway, a sight that has captured the attention of thousands of commuters and residents.

Unveiling the Majestic Billboard

Sponsored by Hindus of Greater Houston (HGH), the billboard invites locals to join in the celebration of the temple's inauguration. Designed to spread the positive energy of Sanatan Vedic Dharma, the billboard is a marvel of design and aesthetics, reflecting the profound connection between Shri Ram and Ayodhya. The design, a collaborative project led by Dr. Kusum Vyas, has been crafted to engage viewers and invite them to partake in the joyous event.

A Celebration to Remember

HGH has organized a grand celebration for January 21 at the Gujarati Samaj of Houston Event Hall. The planned activities include a Havan, a grand parade, the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa, cultural programs, Maha Deep Aarti, and a fireworks display. The BAPS Mandir will feature a special lights display, and a unique Rangoli by Sangita Bhutada will adorn the event, adding to its festive spirit.

A First for a US City

This initiative marks the first time an image of Shri Ram has graced the skies of a major U.S. city. With an estimated reach of 1.5 million people weekly, the billboard serves as a beacon of the upcoming consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22. The ceremony is expected to be attended by world-renowned saints and dignitaries, further amplifying its significance.