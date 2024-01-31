Housing Affordability Crisis Unveiled in Duluth, Minnesota: A Harvard Study

A recent study conducted by the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies has unveiled a pressing housing affordability crisis in the Duluth area of Minnesota. The study, painted with strokes of Census and American Community Survey data, reveals that a staggering 32.2% of renting households in Duluth are heavily cost-burdened, dedicating over half of their incomes to housing costs. A further 50.5% are caught in the housing-cost vice, spending between 30%-50% of their income on housing.

Ripple Effect Across Minnesota

The crisis is not confined to Duluth alone. Other localities in Minnesota, namely Mankato and Fergus Falls, are also buckling under the weight of severe cost burdens, with 33.7% and 34.5% of renting households respectively grappling with similar housing cost issues.

John Cole, the executive director of Chum, a nonprofit organization and the north's largest homeless shelter, paints a grim picture, noting the paucity of housing options for Duluth's working class. The wait for subsidized housing can stretch up to two years, he says.

A Mounting Need for Affordable Housing

In 2019, Maxfield Research suggested that Duluth required 3,500 more affordable multifamily housing units to alleviate the burden. Despite this, current housing projects predominantly cater to professionals, offering units at market rates. This mismatch of demand and supply further amplifies the affordability crisis.

Sumair Sheikh, the Executive Director of LISC Duluth, voiced concerns over the stagnant income growth in the face of rising rent costs. The average rent in Duluth stands at $950 per month, while the average renter household income barely crosses the $27,800 mark.

The Way Forward

Sheikh advocates for a tripartite partnership between the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to tackle the affordable housing issue. Mary Bujold of Maxfield Research recognizes the pressing need for more affordable housing in Duluth, acknowledging the challenges in creating such housing under existing programs, compounded by the pandemic. This situation is not exclusive to Minnesota but reflects a broader issue felt in metropolitan areas across the United States.