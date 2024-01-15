en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Housing Affordability Crisis in Florida: A Closer Look

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
Housing Affordability Crisis in Florida: A Closer Look

Francisco Acevedo Andino, a 24-year-old substitute teacher in Port St. Lucie, Florida, epitomizes a growing issue in the state. Despite holding a college degree and earning a median salary for the city, Andino is unable to move out of his parents’ home due to the unaffordable housing costs. A scenario, not unique to him, but reflective of a broader trend in the area where an increasing number of Gen Zers and millennials are living in multigenerational homes.

The Affordability Crisis

Studies by RentCafe suggest that this trend is driven by high housing costs, demographic shifts, and changing preferences. A significant issue is that even with roommates, Andino would need to spend over 30% of his monthly income on rent, pushing him into a category known as being rent-burdened.

A study by Florida Atlantic University outlines the shift from a rental crisis to an affordability crisis in Florida. The problem is intensified by rising housing costs and stagnant incomes. An influx of out-of-state residents, the growing popularity of remote work options, and a limited housing market supply are exacerbating the situation.

The Housing Demand-Supply Gap

Despite a population boom and new construction, housing demand in Florida continues to outpace supply. This imbalance is leading to soaring rents and home prices amid a backdrop of inflation and rising interest rates. As a result, the trend of living with parents or in multigenerational homes is increasingly common among younger generations, with each generation taking longer to move out than the previous one.

Future of Florida’s Housing

Florida is grappling with a significant surge in housing prices, leading to an affordable housing crisis. Advocates are lobbying for a new affordable housing law to ensure access to decent and affordable housing. However, opponents worry about its impact on the economy and the construction industry. As the debate continues, research on affordable housing policies in other states and cities, along with expert analysis, is being conducted to inform the discussion.

Amidst these challenges, some developers are taking advantage of incentives provided by the Live Local Act, which encourages the incorporation of workforce housing into their projects. However, these expansions, such as the plans for the Bal Harbour Shops, have sparked controversy among residents. A new bill proposed in the Florida Legislature seeks to codify issues related to the Live Local Act, which could potentially impact developers who planned projects based on the current law.

0
Economy United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
3 mins ago
Global Economists' Survey Signals Subdued Growth and Heightened Uncertainty
The annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, serves as a pivotal platform for policymakers and business leaders to address the pressing issues impacting the global economy. To provide a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the world economy, a survey of over 60 chief economists has been conducted. This survey
Global Economists' Survey Signals Subdued Growth and Heightened Uncertainty
Bitcoin ETF Launch Sees Unexpected Outflow: A Look at the Economy
25 mins ago
Bitcoin ETF Launch Sees Unexpected Outflow: A Look at the Economy
Savills Defies Market Recalibration: 2023 Performance Meets Expectations
31 mins ago
Savills Defies Market Recalibration: 2023 Performance Meets Expectations
Lok Sabha Elections: Rural Consumption Set to Rise Amid Election Spending
4 mins ago
Lok Sabha Elections: Rural Consumption Set to Rise Amid Election Spending
Vale Council Faces Daunting Budget Shortfall; Vows to Safeguard Essential Services
9 mins ago
Vale Council Faces Daunting Budget Shortfall; Vows to Safeguard Essential Services
Russell 2000 Index in Consolidation Despite Market's Soft Landing
18 mins ago
Russell 2000 Index in Consolidation Despite Market's Soft Landing
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: A New Format for a Thrilling Spectacle
25 seconds
2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: A New Format for a Thrilling Spectacle
Unmasking the Ruling Families of Iraqi Kurdistan and Azerbaijan: A Tale of Stability or Suppression?
34 seconds
Unmasking the Ruling Families of Iraqi Kurdistan and Azerbaijan: A Tale of Stability or Suppression?
Kascon Engineering Backs Youth Batsman Adrian Hetmyer for 2024
50 seconds
Kascon Engineering Backs Youth Batsman Adrian Hetmyer for 2024
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
4 mins
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
4 mins
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
4 mins
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
5 mins
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
5 mins
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
5 mins
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app