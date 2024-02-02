House Passes Expanded Child Tax Credit Bill: Half a Million Children Could Be Lifted Out of Poverty

With bipartisan support, the House of Representatives has passed a bill for an expanded version of the Child Tax Credit. The bill, focusing on a $79 billion tax cut package, includes $33 billion dedicated to expanding the widely utilized Child Tax Credit over the next three years. The proposed changes in the bill would enable more low-income families to access the credit, potentially lifting half a million children out of poverty. However, the bill has faced criticism from both conservative and liberal perspectives, with conservatives branding it as 'welfare' and liberals arguing that the benefits are insufficient.

Senate Approval Awaited

The bill now awaits Senate approval, where it faces objections from several Republican senators over policy and process. Some senators have expressed their desire for the bill to go through the committee process, while others have raised concerns about work requirements for the Child Tax Credit and the methods of financing the provision. Supporters of the bill are advocating for swift action due to the economic challenges faced by families and small businesses.

Bill Highlights

The bill, known as the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024, proposes to raise the maximum refundable tax break to $1,800 per child for the tax year 2023, $1,900 for tax year 2024, and $2,000 for the subsequent year. With the expanded credit, eligible families could potentially receive an average $680 break this tax season. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, more than 1 in 5 children would benefit in the first year, with 400,000 poised to rise out of poverty.

Prospects in the Senate

Despite bipartisan support in the House, the bill's fate in the Senate remains uncertain. Expected opposition from Senate Republicans and progressives over the cost and potential political implications could pose significant hurdles. These concerns, coupled with an already busy Senate agenda and impending government funding deadlines, could derail the swift passage of the bill.